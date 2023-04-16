Scared of the Dark cast: who's who in the unique reality series

Scared of the Dark is an intriguing new Channel 4 reality competition series that sees celebrities living in total darkness and facing the ultimate fear.

In the series, we'll see some familiar faces trying to navigate light deprivation and taking on challenges. If they win said challenges, they're rewarded with time in the light but if they fail, things get a lot harder!

Under the watchful eye of host Danny Dyer and clinical psychiatrist Dr. Tharaka Gunarathne, they will all attempt to survive in the dark for as long as they possibly can.

This is quite the challenge to sign up for, and eight celebrities have decided to test their bravery and take part, hoping to last longer than the others. But there can only be one winner!

Here's everything you need to know about the Scared of the Dark contestants.

Paul Gascoigne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paul Gascoigne is a former professional footballer who played for Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, and the England national football team throughout his career.

According to The Mirror, this will be Paul's first appearance on an entertainment show in the UK, since he took part in The Weakest Link back in 2009 so it's quite the intense comeback for him!

Scarlett Moffatt

(Image credit: BBC)

Scarlett Moffatt is best known for appearing on the hit Channel 4 series Gogglebox and has since gone on to become a TV personality. She won the sixteenth series of I'm a Celebrity in 2016.

Her most recent TV programme Scarlett's Driving School saw her helping people who have struggled to pass their driving test.

Chris Eubank

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chris Eubank is a former professional boxer who competed from 1985 to 1998, and his son Chris Eubank Jr has followed in his footsteps toward his own successful career in boxing.

There have been reports from The Sun that claim he chose to leave the competition series early on, but we don't have official confirmation just yet.

Chris McCausland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chris McCausland is a stand-up comedian and actor who is known for playing Rudi in the CBeebies show Me Too!. He is also known for appearances on panel shows such as Would I Lie to You and Have I Got News for You.

He is blind due to retinitis pigmentosa and lost his eyesight when he was 21, and this is something he often raises awareness of or jokes about in his routines.

Donna Preston

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Donna Preston is an actress who is known for her roles as Despair in The Sandman and The Mistress in Apocalypse Wow.

She also appeared in the ITV soap Coronation Street in 2018, where she played the role of Den.

Chloe Burrows

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chloe Burrows was a contestant on Season 7 of Love Island. She entered the villa on Day 1 and was crowned the runner-up alongside Toby Aromolaran on Day 58 of the competition.

Since her time on Love Island, she now runs a lifestyle YouTube channel which includes vlogs, hauls, and challenges.

Max George

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Max George is best known as the lead singer of the boy band The Wanted. He started his career as a footballer, playing for Preston North End, but an injury made him go into music instead.

He was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020 where he was the third celebrity to be eliminated.

Nicola Adams

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicola Adams is a former Olympic boxing champion who competed from 2017 to 2019. She retired with an undefeated record and held the WBO female flyweight title.

Following her boxing career, Nicola has appeared in Waterloo Road, Celebrity Gogglebox and The Great Celebrity Bake Off.

Scared of the Dark begins on Channel 4 on Sunday, April 16 at 9 pm.