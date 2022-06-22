The Sandman: release date, plot, cast, trailer and everything we know

The Sandman is heading to Netflix later this year and is based on the dark fantasy comic by Neil Gaiman, and has a star-studded cast attached to it.

The series follows Dream, also known as Morpheus and other names, who is one of the seven Endless, a family of beings that are embodiments of natural forces and are said to be older than any other supernatural being.

In an interview with Empire Magazine, Neil Gaiman spoke about the different tones and styles used throughout the series, saying: "You watch Episode 1 and think, ‘Oh, I get this thing: it’s like Downton Abbey, but with magic.

"Then you’ll be wondering, ‘What the hell is this?’ by Episode 2, when you’re meeting Gregory The Gargoyle in The Dreaming. Episode 5 is about as dark and traumatic as anything is ever gonna get, then you’ve got Episode 6, which is probably the most feel-good of all the episodes."

Here's everything you need to know about The Sandman...

The series arrives on Netflix on August 5, so fans don't have to wait much longer to see the new adaptation.

Tom Sturridge plays main character Dream in The Sandman. (Image credit: Netflix)

What's the plot of The Sandman?

Charles Dance as Sir Roderick Burgess in The Sandman. (Image credit: Netflix)

The plot of The Sandman is: "In 1916, Morpheus, the king of dreams and one of the seven Endless, is captured in an occult ritual. After being held captive for 105 years, he escapes and sets out to restore order to his kingdom of the Dreaming."

Teasing the plot further, Neil Gaiman said (via Comicbook.com): "It will be scary but it will be lots of other things, too, because the joy of Sandman is that it's a lot of different things in the soup, and you can taste all the flavors."

Who's in the cast?

Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and Dream are two of the Endless in The Sandman. (Image credit: Netflix)

Yes, there's an amazing cast attached to the project with plenty of well known names joining the cast from Game of Thrones, Star Wars, Harry Potter and more, so there's plenty of big, recognisable names when it comes to the Neil Gaiman adaptation.

The full cast has been announced and you can see them and their roles below, it's quite the list!

THE SANDMAN - a new dark fantasy Netflix series based on the comic book series created for DC by Neil Gaiman. Starring: all of these great people... pic.twitter.com/h9CamoNjl2January 28, 2021 See more

Is there a trailer?

There certainly is, Netflix has released a new teaser for The Sandman including a date announcement of August 5. In it, we see Morpheus escaping but some people don't believe he even exists and that he's just a "fairy tale". But he does and he has returned to his home, however, a lot has changed...