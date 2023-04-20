Mr Bigstuff: cast, plot and everything we know about the Danny Dyer comedy

Danny Dyer's new comedy Mr Bigstuff sees him play a prescription-drug-addicted alpha male who ruins his brother’s life.

EastEnders star Danny is teaming up with Plebs star Ryan Sampson, who also wrote the series, to play estranged brothers Lee (Dyer) and Glen (Sampson) in a show about "broken families, fragile masculinity and carpet sales".

Danny Dyer reveals: “Following my nutty exit from EastEnders I feel like it’s time to recalibrate and try something a bit new,” r. “When I read the role of Lee, I was honored to be asked to develop an exciting character and explore his dysfunctional f*****-up family relationships. I fell in love with Ryan Sampson while working with him on Plebs. I can’t wait to get involved with his incredible writing.”

Ryan Sampson adds: “As a particularly short gay dude, I’m fascinated by masculinity; by all the ways that we’re trying and failing to do it right. Maybe it’s because of some unresolved short-man issues. Maybe it’s because of that one time in PE when Mr Walker told me to 'stop crying and start being a man, Sampson'. I probably should have gotten therapy, but instead, I’ve written a show about it,” says Ryan. “It’s about fragile masculinity - about men and how f***** up we are. Also, about families, and how f***** up they are too. I can’t believe how lucky I am in having Danny Dyer himself joining me for the ride.”

Here’s everything we know about Mr Bigstuff...

Mr Bigstuff is a six-part series that will launch on Sky Comedy and NOW later in 2023. At the moment, there’s no official release date but keep checking this page and we’ll update it once it’s announced.

Mr Bigstuff plot

Mr Bigstuff follows two estranged brothers — Glen (Ryan Sampson), a nervous perfectionist who’s suffering from crippling erectile dysfunction, and Lee (Danny Dyer), who is addicted to prescription drugs and carries his dead father’s ashes around in a biscuit tin. Lee is on the run from his past and suddenly crashes into Glen’s perfectly ordinary suburban life which he enjoys with his shoplifting fiancé Kirsty. And as the mismatched trio are forced to live together in a quiet cul de sac in Essex, their lives soon start to unravel.

Mr Bigstuff cast — Danny Dyer as Lee

Danny Dyer had a long-running role as Mick Carter in EastEnders, which he left in 2022. He played Tommy Johnson in the 2004 film The Football Factory, having already starred in Prime Suspect as a teenager. He later starred in Skins, Plebs (with Mr Bigstuff co-star Ryan Smapson), The Hooligan Factory and Dead Man Running. He hosted the reality show Scared of the Dark plus Cheat and The Wall. He's currently filming Jilly Cooper's Rivals.

Danny Dyer as Mick Carter in EastEnders with Kellie Bright as Mick's wife Linda. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Ryan Sampson as Glen

Actor and writer Ryan Sampson is probably best known for playing Grumio in the hit ITV comedy series Plebs set in Ancient Rome. He has also starred in Brassic, Waiting, After You’ve Gone, The Frankenstein Chronicles, The Crown and Holby City. He wrote the series Waiting and Glitchy.

Ryan Sampson as comedy slave Grumio in Plebs. (Image credit: ITIV)

Is there a trailer for Mr Bigstuff?

No, not at the moment but if Sky releases one, we’ll post it up on here.

Behind the scenes and more on Mr Bigstuff

Mr Bigstuff is a six-part comedy, co-produced by Sky Studios and Water & Power Productions. Executive Producers are Anil Gupta and Jon Mountague for Sky Studios, Tom Miller and Sam Myer for Water & Power Productions, with Hayley Sterling from Sky Studios producing.