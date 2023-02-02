Danny Dyer to make TV comedy debut in new Sky drama

Danny Dyer is striking out in a new direction after departing EastEnders over the festive period.

On February 2, Sky confirmed their upcoming slate of new and returning original comedies for the year, and they revealed that the actor would feature in Mr Bigstuff, one of their new Sky TV Originals that's due to air at some point in 2023.

Mr Bigstuff is a fresh series written by actor Ryan Sampson (Brassic, Plebs). In it, Sampson and Danny Dyer play a pair of estranged brothers, Glen (Sampson) and Lee (Dyer) who are attempting to patch up a sibling rivalry that could already be well beyond repair.

Whilst speaking to the Daily Mail, (opens in new tab) Danny Dyer revealed what prompted the pivot to TV comedy. He said: "Following my nutty exit from EastEnders I feel like it's time to recalibrate and try something a bit new. When I read the role of Lee I was honored to be asked to develop an exciting character and explore his dysfunctional f****d-up family relationships.

"I fell in love with Ryan Sampson while working with him on Plebs. I can't wait to get involved with his incredible writing."

The article goes on to give a little bit more detail about Danny's character, Lee. According to their report, Lee 'is an alpha male with a prescription drug addiction and a biscuit tin full of his Dad's ashes' who crashes Glen's mundane life 'whilst on the run from a past that's quickly catching up with him'.

Danny Dyer hosts Cheat, a big money quiz show on Netflix, with Ellie Taylor. (Image credit: Netflix)

This isn't Danny's only upcoming project; he's due to front a Netflix quiz show called Cheat opposite comedian Ellie Taylor in March 2023.

Danny bid an emotional farewell to EastEnders on Christmas Day after his character Mick Carter was involved in a tragic drowning accident and is presumed dead.

The devastating incident happened after Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) crashed her car off a cliff with Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) inside. Mick jumped in to save a pregnant Janine but was unaware that Linda had managed to swim to safety and went back into the sea to rescue the love of his life.

As he searched for her in the water, he disappeared and has been lost at sea, with only his wallet being found since. However, despite only just leaving the soap, Danny has already talked about how his character Mick might make his Walford comeback.