Cheat: release date, how it works and all about Danny Dyer's new quiz show

Cheat, aka Ch£at, is a big money quiz show on Netflix hosted by Danny Dyer and Ellie Taylor.

Cheat is a brand new quiz show launching on Netflix which is hosted by former EastEnders star Danny Dyer and Ellie Taylor of Sewing Bee and Strictly Come Dancing 2022 fame.

Netflix has been a little bit canny too with the show's title, branding it Ch£at with a pound sign within it! And that's because there's an awful lot of money, or wonga as Danny Dyer might say, to be won!

So here's everything we know about Cheat, aka Ch£at, on Netflix...

Cheat arrives on Netflix on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Hopefully, the cash will be flowing to the contestants from the off! The Cheat episodes will be shown in binge-worthy bunches of four...

Ch£at episodes 1 to 4 launch on March 1.

Ch£at episodes 5 to 8 launch on March 8.

Ch£at episodes 9 to 12 launch on March 15.

Is there a trailer for Cheat on Netflix?

No trailer for Cheat, aka Ch£at, has been released yet by Netflix, but we'll post it here as soon as one arrives!

Cheat on Netflix — how it works

Cheat is a battle of brains and wit… and an ability to be able to tell barefaced lies! Each episode starts with four brave players who have their knowledge put to the ultimate test as they bluff and blag across three rounds to avoid elimination and build a potential jackpot of over £50,000. There’s just one crucial rule, however... Don't get caught!

Let the game of Cheat begin! Danny and Ellie hosting in the Ch£at studio. (Image credit: Netflix)

Danny Dyer on host Cheat, his 'blinding little gig'

Danny Dyer took to Instagram to give us, in his own cheeky words, some thoughts on hosting Cheat with Ellie Taylor. Danny posted: "A blinding little gig I did with @elliejanetaylor starts on the 1st March on @netflixuk she’s a proper treacle and i think you’re all gonna love it…..it’s a game show full of slippery f***kers trying to cheat their way to some serious readies…..beautiful."

Take a look at Danny's Instagram post below...

More about Cheat on Netflix

Cheat's executive producers are Jamie Rea and Jonno Richards, while Series Editor is Jim Connolly. Development was by Giles Boden, Charlie Bennett and Laura Gibson and the production company is Talkback, a Fremantle label.