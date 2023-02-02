EastEnders star Danny Dyer teases return story after explosive exit
EastEnders legend Danny Dyer hinted at a possible return to the soap — could Mick Carter come back from the dead?
Former EastEnders star Danny Dyer has hinted at his possible return to the soap after his dramatic Christmas exit.
Danny bid an emotional farewell to EastEnders on Christmas Day after his character Mick Carter was involved in a tragic drowning accident and is presumed dead.
The devastating incident happened after Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) crashed her car off a cliff with Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) inside.
Mick jumped in to save a pregnant Janine but was unaware that Linda had managed to swim to safety and went back into the sea to rescue the love of his life.
As he searched for her in the water, he disappeared and has been lost at sea, with only his wallet been found since.
However, this may not be the last we see of the beloved landlord as he teased Mick's potential return story.
Talking to iFL TV (opens in new tab) about his open-ended exit, he also touched upon Harold Bishop's (Ian Smith) Neighbours death twist in 1991, which saw the much-loved character wash away at sea and return five years later with amnesia and have no memory of his life before.
He said: “I do remember Harold Bishop, a few people have mentioned that to me because he died and then he came back. He washed up funnily enough, lost his memory.
"Who knows? They’ve kept it open, I could turn up in three years smothered in seaweed...I went to Canvey, I thought I’d go and get a caravan on Canvey Island. I’m very grateful for that job though. It was a good gig but now it’s time to move on."
Fans are convinced that Mick is still alive following his tragic accident, so could he follow in the footsteps of Harold Bishop and cheat death?
