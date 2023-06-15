Wonders of the World I Can't See: release date, episodes and everything we know

Did you hear the one about the blind man who went on a sightseeing holiday? Well you’re about to, because comedian Chris McCausland, who lost his eyesight as an adult thanks to a genetic condition, has done just that, enlisting the help of showbiz pals to accompany him on a trip to visit some of the wonders of the world.

In the aptly named four-part Channel 4 series Wonders of the World I Can’t See, the Scouse stand-up samples the delights of the Acropolis in Athens, Rome’s Colosseum, the ancient city of Petra in Jordan, and Canada’s Niagara Falls, aided and abetted by fellow comedians Harry Hill, Tom Allen and Guz Khan, and actor and broadcaster Liza Tarbuck.

Where can I watch Wonders of the World I Can't See?

Wonders of the World I Can't See will air on Channel 4 from Monday, June 19 at 10 pm.

There are four episodes, which will each air over consecutive weeks in the same slot.

Chris McCausland with Harry Hill. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Wonders of the World I Can't See — Chris McCausland interview

We caught up with Chris, 46, to find out what he did on his travels, and how his celebrity tour guides shaped up …

The Acropolis with Harry Hill

It’s all Greek to Chris and Harry as they throw themselves into sea fishing, pottery, olive oil tasting, drama and even Olympic sports, as well as visiting the famous Parthenon on the Acropolis.

"I’m sure we learned about the Acropolis at school, but I don’t remember much about it," says Chris. "Harry and I connect well, we’re on the same wavelength, and we had a laugh pretty much all of the time. There was one point where he almost choked to death during the olive oil tasting, and I was crying with laughter! And when he’s just being himself, he is so engaging.

"Harry told me in the car that he had a dodgy air conditioner in his hotel room that was making funny noises. And I don’t know how, but we ended up singing ‘broken air conditioner’ versions of Beatles songs! It was one of the strangest conversations I’ve ever been part of, and it was filmed. But afterwards the production team said: 'We can't use that, as we don’t have the rights to the music!'

"It was so hot in Athens when we were doing the Olympic sports, and it was a ridiculous time of year to go. If we get another series I’m going to ask to film it between November and January!"

Chris McCausland with Tom Allen. (Image credit: Channel 4)

The Colosseum with Tom Allen

Chris and Tom tuck into ice cream, make pasta, sing opera, train to be gladiators and zip around the eternal city on a Vespa on their Roman holiday.

"When you come to the Colosseum in Rome, you already know a lot about what went on there, because it’s so embedded in your brain," says Chris. "I’ve done plenty of gigs that felt like I was being thrown to the lions, like the Christians were by the Romans!

"Tom is a brilliant companion. He’s flamboyant, and so good with language when he’s describing things. He’ll say things off the cuff that sound like he’s reading them from a design magazine!

"Of course, he insisted on maintaining his very smart image while we were in Rome. I was there in a linen shirt and shorts, and he’s got a suit and tie and brogues on!

"I took the gladiator training far too seriously. After precisely 27 minutes of training, we were ready to fight! You’ll see it in slow motion with dramatic music, but even at normal speed it felt like we were doing it in slow mo!

"It’s a good job I couldn’t see anything when we were riding around on the Vespa, because I felt like I was in a death trap in that Italian traffic! Ignorance is bliss sometimes…"

Chris McCausland with Guz Khan. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Petra with Guz Khan

Chris and Man Like Mobeen star Guz swim in the Dead Sea, visit a spa, haggle, ride camels and enjoy a traditional Bedouin feast on a trip that’s full of Middle Eastern promise.

"I’ve never been a swimmer," Chris reveals. "I think 10 metres was the most advanced swimming certificate I got at school, and I can’t tread water, so it was remarkable to be floating in the Dead Sea!

"We also had a spa treatment, but I’ve never been good with massages as I don’t like strangers touching me! And we were in Jordan, which is already pretty hot, and in the spa they want you to sweat when you go in, so they make it considerably hotter than it is outside!

"It was Guz’s job to bring the ancient city of Petra to life for me, but he made things up off the top of his head about what the buildings were used for! I’d say to him: 'You haven’t got a clue buddy, have you?', but he just styled it out!

"When it came to the haggling, I was terrible at it. In the end, I just said to the shopkeeper: ‘If that item costs 50 dinars, why don’t you just tell me it costs 60, and I’ll talk you down?!”’

Chris McCausland with Liza Tarbuck. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Niagara Falls with Liza Tarbuck

Chris and Liza make a splash as they visit the iconic Niagara Falls in Canada, try a spot of axe-throwing and bushcraft, and sample local fast food favourite ‘poutine’.

"The Niagara Falls episode is very different from the other ones in the series," says Chris. "In those, the wonder itself wasn’t necessarily the best thing about the trip, it was more the history and culture of the place. But Niagara Falls was incredible, whereas everything around it was tacky and commercial!

"Also, when I’m with a fellow comedian, we’re constantly trying to be funny and think of the next joke. But the experience I had with Liza was more about trying to make something fun, rather than chasing the punchline, and I think that comes across.

"I enjoyed trying the axe-throwing, which is something that seems to be terribly popular at the moment, doesn’t it? But I was terrible at it! I mean, I did hit the target a couple of times, but I also literally hit the ceiling!

"We learned some bushcraft as well, but to be honest I don’t rate my chances of surviving in the wild! I think we were shown how to start a fire, but I can’t remember any of it!"

Wonders of the World I Can't See trailer

Unfortunately there isn't a trailer yet, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.