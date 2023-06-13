Not Going Out season 13: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

Not Going Out season 13 sees Lee Mack back as Lee. But who else is returning to the show?

In Not Going Out season 13 Lee and Lucy are in for more madcap moral dilemmas when Lee Mack and Sally Bretton return as the comedy couple.

The new eight-part BBC One series also sees the return of many fan-favourites, including Hugh Dennis as Lee’s bezzie mate, Toby, and Abigail Cruttenden as his uptight wife, Anna.

Here’s our guide to season 13 of the long-running sitcom…

Not Going Out season 13 consists of eight new episodes with the first episode airing on BBC One on Friday 23 June 2023 at 9pm. All episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer at the same time.

Not Going Out — 2023 trailer

At the time of going live with this guide no trailer is available, but we’re in touch with those who know and will update asap!

Not Going Out 2023 — main cast

Lee Mack as Lee

Not Going Out star and co-writer Lee Mack is back as his hapless sitcom alter ego, Lee.

A celebrated comedian, actor and presenter, Lee recently made a standout guest appearance in Inside No. 9. His TV presenting, comedy and panel show credits include They Think It’s All Over, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Duck Quacks Don’t Echo, Have I Got News For You, A League of Their Own, Taskmaster, and Would I Lie to You? His acting credits include Doctor Who, Horrible Histories: The Movie, Semi-Detached and Murder, They Hope.

Lee Mack recently played a quiz show host in Inside No. 9. (Image credit: BBC)

Sally Bretton as Lucy

In Not Going Out comedy actor Sally Bretton plays Lee’s wife Lucy, who’s usually one step ahead of him but equally willing to be his partner in crime.

Sally’s TV credits include The Office, Night & Day, Absolute Power, Blessed, Green Wing, Casualty, Death in Paradise, and Beyond Paradise.

Her movie credits include Harry Enfield Presents Tim Nice But Dim's Guide to Being a Bloody Nice Bloke, Harry Enfield Presents Wayne and Waynetta's Guide to Wedded Bliss, Open Wide, Outlaw and An Ideal Husband.

Sally as Martha Lloyd in Beyond Paradise. (Image credit: BBC/Red Planet Pictures)

Hugh Dennis as Toby

Comedian, actor and presenter Hugh Dennis plays Toby, Lee’s best friend, confidant, and general accomplice.

He counts Carrott Confidential, Spitting Image, Brass Eye, My Hero, Outnumbered, Fleabag, and Murder, They Hope and No Time to Die among his many acting credits. Hugh’s TV presenting, comedy and panel show credits include Canned Carrott, The Mary Whitehouse Experience, Countdown, Taskmaster, House of Games, Mock the Week, Have I Got News for You and The Great British Dig.

Hugh Dennis is back as Toby. (Image credit: BBC)

Abigail Cruttenden as Anna

Abigail Cruttenden makes a welcome return as Anna, Toby’s wife, who manages to scare Lee like no one else.

Abigail Cruttenden has a diverse range of TV and film credits, including Mog, The Storyteller, Poirot, The Case-Book of Sherlock Holmes, Jane Eyre, Sharpe, Charlotte Gray, Benidorm, The Theory of Everything and Munich: The Edge of War. She will also be starring in the upcoming Portraits of Dangerous Women with Annette Badland, Tara Fitzgerald and Mark Lewis Jones.

Abigail Cruttenden is reprising her role of Anna for Not Going Out S13. (Image credit: BBC)

Returning cast

Deborah Grant (Bouquet of Barbed Wire, Bread, Bergerac, Peak Practice) is returning as Lucy’s mum, Wendy.

Geoffrey Whitehead (The Avengers, Z Cars, Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson, Still Open All Hours) will also be back as Lucy’s father Geoffrey.

We doubt that natural-born-gump Geoffrey and lovely Wendy will have changed their opinions on their daughter’s wisecracking husband!

Geoffrey Whitehead and Deborah Grant will be appearing later in the new series. (Image credit: BBC/Avalon/Mark Johnson)

More information on returning cast and characters when we have it.

Not Going out 2023 guest stars

Episode one: Melanie Gray (Hotel Portofino, Outlander, Penny on M.A.R.S.), Rich Keeble (Ted Lasso, The Emily Atack Show, Ghosts) and Kiana Wu (Abracadavers, Betrayal of a Nation) all guest star in Italian Lessons. See below for more on this episode.

More guest stars to come… Check back for updates.

Not Going Out season 13 — episode guide

Not Going Out season 13 — episode 1

"Italian Lessons"

From the press release: “We return to the suburban chaos of Lee and Lucy as they’re asked to cover for uptight ice-queen Anna as she allegedly attends ‘secret’ Italian lessons. Lee is immediately convinced Anna is up to no good and, having to lie to his best friend Toby, is not-so-slowly spiraling into an anxious mess. As ever when there’s a delicate situation that needs sensitive handling, Lee could approach it cautiously… or go full sleuth in a bid to personally crack the case!”

Anna asks Lee and Lucy to lie for her in the opening episode of the new series. (Image credit: BBC/Mark Johnson/Avalon)

WTW preview: “Following his excellent guest appearance as a quiz show host in Inside No. 9, Lee Mack is back on our screens, as his sitcom alter ego. In this opening episode of the new series Sitcom-Lee suspects Toby is being cheated on by Anna when she asks him and wife Lucy to lie for her. It turns out Sitcom-Lee possesses nothing of Actual-Lee’s dexterous fibbing skills on Would I Lie to You? So, feeling the pressure of keeping secrets, he hunts for evidence of Anna’s affair (keep an eye out for Lee Mack wearing a mac!) in this love-Lee return of the popular comedy.”

Later episodes feature a trip on a vintage steam train to celebrate Lucy's birthday, Lee’s lifestyle catching up on him when his high blood pressure delays a routine hospital op, and a scheme to rig the vote so Lee’s son Benji is named Player of the Year for his local under-13 team. Check back for updates on these and more.

Not Going Out additional information

​​Lee Mack’s multi-award-winning hit show is currently the longest running sitcom on air.

Not Going Out is co-written by Lee Mack and Daniel Peak, directed by Nick Wood and produced by Jamie Rix. The Executive Producers are Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, Lee Mack and Jon Thoday. The Commissioning Editor for the BBC is Gregor Sharp. It is produced by Avalon.