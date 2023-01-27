Inside No 9 season 8: cast, first look and everything we know

Inside No 9's penultimate season is on its way...

Inside No 9 season 8 is heading to the BBC later this year and we've already had some exciting updates about the much-loved anthology series.

Sadly, this will be the penultimate season with Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith, fittingly, ending their long-running series on season number 9 because all good things do have to come to an end.

BBC Commissioning Editor Seb Barwell confirmed the news, saying: "We are doubly thrilled to announce two more series of the endlessly inventive Inside No. 9 and look forward to discovering where the colossal comedy brains of Reece and Steve take us next, in 12 new instalments of a show now firmly established as an all-time great."

As ever the actors and series creators are choosing to keep a lot of the Inside No 9 details under wraps but they have treated us to a first look and confirmation of which stars will appear in season 8.

Here's everything we know so far...

While we don't have an official date yet, Steve Pemberton did tweet a clue that could point us in the right direction.

He wrote: "Ding ding! We’re coming back with the new series some time in the spring. Or maybe if you wait long enough two might come along at once."

So there we have it, it's looking like a springtime release with the potential that season 9 could arrive closer than we think. They're not giving much away so we'll have to be patient...

Inside No 9 season 8 cast

A big part of Inside No 9's legacy is its guest stars, and this season Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith will be joined by another star-studded line-up ready to take on a variety of characters.

This year's guest stars include Mathew Horne (Gavin & Stacey), Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing), Amanda Abbington (Sherlock), and Anita Dobson (EastEnders).

Other names featured in Inside No 9 season 8 are Phil Daniels (House of the Dragon), Claire Rushbrook (My Mad Fat Diary), Frances Barber (Uncle Vanya), Leon Herbert (Ghosts), and Menyee Lai (Stay Close).

Robin Askwith (The Madame Blanc Mysteries), Moyo Akandé (Guilt), Samantha Spiro (Sex Education), Sheila Reid (Benidorm), and newcomer Ayda Kiiza are also set to star in upcoming episodes.

We don't know anything about their specific characters yet but we're sure Steve and Reece have planned some brilliant roles for them all... watch this space!

Inside No 9 season 8 plots

So far we barely know anything about Inside No 9's upcoming storylines, but one has been teased in a first-look image shared by the BBC, alongside co-star Robin Askwith.

All aboard the Number 9 bus... if you dare! (Image credit: BBC)

In it, Reece and Steve are wearing London bus uniforms with Robin between them in a suit and hat, complete with umbrella. That doesn't say much about the plot aside from the fact a bus is involved, but it's certainly intriguing!

Sharing the news, Reece Shearsmith tweeted: "There. We did it. No 9 bus. New series coming along soon."

Is there a trailer?

It's far too early for a trailer, sadly. But we'll definitely keep you updated if once is released!