Anita Dobson talks Inside No. 9 and Doctor Who roles "I'm so busy at the moment!"

Anita Dobson heads back to the East End for a tale of sinister spirits and cockney crime as BBC Two comedy Inside No. 9 season 8 arrives on our screens.

The former soap star made her name as EastEnders landlady Angie Watts in the 1980s and she’ll take on a surprising role opposite the anthology show’s creators in ‘Mother’s Ruin’.

The tale begins with brothers Edward and Harry (played by the show’s creators, Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton) breaking into the house that once belonged to their mother with a plan to summon her ghost.

They’re hoping to discover where their late mum stashed all her cash, yet when the house’s actual owners, East End gangster Reggie Stone (fellow guest star, Phil Daniels) and his wife Frances, returns home unexpectedly, things take a very macabre turn.

We caught up with Anita Dobson to find out more…

This is quite a brutal episode of Inside No. 9, what did you think when you first read the script?

"I thought 'This is a horror film!' but when I kept reading I realized it was really funny, as well as being quite dark. Steve and Reece are so clever to get something like this on the TV. It’s like the two theatre masks, one is laughter while the other is sadness, and this episode has the two things happening simultaneously."

What can you tell us about your character, Frances Stone?

"I come from the East End so I’ve heard about people like Frances. Back in the day, there was an underbelly of people that seemed to be normal, they’d chat to their neighbors and look after their kids, yet their husbands were gangsters and murderers. Frances reminded me a bit of Billie Whitelaw in that film where she plays the Kray twins’ mother."

How does she react when she finds these brothers in her house?

"Well, you’ll have to wait and see. I did wonder where Reece and Steve get their ideas from, but after doing my episode I realized that it comes from just one moment. A trigger is pulled or a switch is flicked and that’s it. You go over the line that you know you shouldn’t go over!"

What was it like guest starring alongside Phil Daniels?

"I don’t really watch much TV, but I had heard of Inside No. 9 and when I told some of my friends I’d been offered the role they all said I should definitely do it. But when I heard that Phil would be in it as well I told my agent to tell Reece and Steve yes straight away! I’ve always wanted to work with Phil as he’s kind of from my manor and when we were on set we just clicked and had such fun filming with Steve and Reece. I always find that whenever you’re doing something dark, then you end up laughing a lot. It really was a lovely shoot."

Anita and Phil appear alongside co-creators Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith. (Image credit: BBC)

Things get very gory as the episode goes on, what was it like filming those scenes?

"I'm very squeamish and not very good with blood and gore! I went to a screening of the episode with Phil and I had to look away during some parts! In fact, it was my idea for Frances to wear a pac-a-mac because I thought it would be extremely practical if I got blood all over me. I also think it’s the kind of thing Frances probably carries around with her and everyone jumped at the idea when I mentioned it!"

Reece and Steve’s characters try to summon the spirit of their dead mother in the episode, do you believe in spirits?

"There’s a side of me that finds it quite intriguing and I find it interesting that people believe they really can summon spirits — and who am I to say they can’t! I’ve never had any experiences like that, but I was fascinated to hear Reece say he’s got lots of ouija boards at home. I thought 'Wow, really?'"

You’re currently filming for the new series of Doctor Who, which must be exciting?

"It's funny, but life is so busy at the moment. I thought when you got older, everything slowed down and you had loads of time. I don't think I've been so manically busy before, it's just crazy! I’m playing a character called Mrs. Blood in Doctor Who and it’s only a little part, but I was very relieved when it was announced, as that meant I didn’t have to keep it a secret anymore!"

This story feels like a bit of a return to your EastEnders roots. Do you still watch EastEnders or speak to anyone from the show?

I'm busier than I've ever been, there is lots happening with Brian's life as well and we've moved and so the house is being renovated, so I don't really get that much time to watch TV. It's a real joy when I get a weekend off and I can actually catch up and ring up a few mates and have a chat. So yeah, I'm due to do that soon!

The eighth series of Inside No. 9 begins with 'Mother's Ruin' on Thursday, 27 April on BBC2 at 10 pm