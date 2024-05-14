The Feud: cast, plot and everything we know

The Feud on Channel 5 (first look above) stars Jill Halfpenny and Rupert Penry-Jones.

The Feud on Channel 5 shows what can happen when a neighbourly dispute gets out of hand. It stars Jill Halfpenny and Rupert Penry-Jones as Emma and John Barnett, a couple who unwittingly find themselves in a deadly row with their neighbours.

The thriller has an impressive cast, including former Corrie stars Chris Gascoyne and Ray Fearon, ex Emmerdale star Amy Nuttall, Tessa Peake-Jones and Larry Lamb. The Feud shows how an apparently innocuous disagreement between neighbours can lead to obsession, paranoia and fear.

Here’s everything we know about The Feud on Channel 5…

The Feud is a six-part series that will premiere on Channel 5 in 2025. As soon as we hear of a release date, in the UK, US or internationally, we’ll update this page. All episodes will also become available on streaming service My5. Check out our best Channel 5 dramas guide for more shows to enjoy.

The Feud plot

The Feud follows Emma (Jill Halfpenny) and John Barnett (Rupert Penry-Jones), who live with their teenage daughter in Shelbury Drive. The pair are close friends with their neighbours Sonia (Amy Nuttell) and Alan (Ray Fearon) and are also fond of older couple Derek and Barbara (James Fleet and Tessa Peake-Jones) who live on their street. But when the Barnetts decide to add a kitchen extension to their house, relations between the neighbours quickly sour. Objections are lodged and dangerous secrets begin to emerge. And as things take a deadly turn, Emma learns how one small decision can have huge repercussions for an entire neighbourhood.

The Feud sees a neighbourly dispute escalate badly. (Image credit: Channel 5)

The Feud cast — Jill Halfpenny on playing Emma Barnett

In The Feud, Jill Halfpenny plays aspirational wife Emma Barnett, who is married to John. Jill Halfpenny says: “The spiral that we see Emma’s world take in The Feud, from one seemingly innocent situation to life altering revelations, is something I can’t wait to dive into! Getting to work in the Northeast with the teams at Channel 5 and Lonesome Pine, along with the rest of this brilliant cast, is a joy.”

Jill started her career in the BBC One children’s show Byker Grove and went on to play Rebecca Hopkins in Coronation Street. She then played Kate Mitchell in EastEnders and Izzie Redpath in Waterloo Road. Jill has also starred in Wild At Heart, Three Girls, Dark Money, The Long Shadow, Liar, The Holiday and The Cuckoo.

Jill Halfpenny as ambitious Emma Barnett in The Feud. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Rupert Penry-Jones as John Barnett

Rupert Penry-Jones plays Emma’s husband John Barnett (see our first look main picture). Rupert is best known for playing Adam Carter in Spooks but has also starred in Match Point, The Four Feathers, Persuasion, The Drowning, Our House, Silk, Whitechapel, Lucky Man and The Batman. He is the son of the late To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne.

Who else is starring in The Feud?

Other cast in The Feud includes Ex-Emmerdale and Downton Abbey star Amy Nuttall who plays the Barnetts' neighbour Sonia while Fleabag and Corrie’s Ray Fearon is playing her husband, Alan.

James Fleet (Bridgerton) and Tessa Peake-Jones (Only Fools and Horses) are Derek and Barbara, who also live on their street. Newcomer Megan Tower is the Barnett’s daughter Beth while Larry Lamb (EastEnders, Gavin & Stacey) is Emma’s father, Terry. Derry Girls star Jamie-Lee O’Donnell is PC Gallagher and Chris Gascoyne (Coronation Street, New Street Law, Moving On) as intimidating builder Lee. Judith Alexander, Joel Beckett, Luke Hammond and Joel Kai Ali round off the cast.

Is there a trailer?

No, not at the moment. If one becomes available closer to the release date, we’ll add it onto this page.

Behind the scenes, locations and more on The Feud

The Feud is filming in Newcastle, UK, in 2024. The series was ordered for Channel 5 by Paul Testar, Commissioning Editor, Drama, Channel 5.

It was written and created by Aschlin Ditta (The Inheritance, The Catherine Tate Show, Doc Martin), and is directed by Andy de Emmony (Vigil, Lucky Man, The Nest) with Lesley Douglas producing for Lonesome Pine Productions.

Aschlin Ditta and Andy de Emmony are also executive producing the series, with Banijay Rights onboard for international distribution and funding by North East Screen Industries Partnership delivered by North East Screen.

Paul Testar says: “Neighbourly disputes happen every day. The Feud takes that premise and runs with it to its extreme limit. What starts as an innocuous renovation triggers an extraordinary sequence of events. We’re excited to work with the wonderful team at Lonesome Pine again to bring this great story and stellar cast to the Channel 5 audience.”