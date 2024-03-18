The Cuckoo: cast, plot and everything we know

The Cuckoo is a tense thriller series on Channel 5 that stars Jill Halfpenny as a lodger who forces her way into the lives of her hosts. She plays Sian, a beautiful but mysterious woman who moves in with hard-up couple Nick (Lee Ingleby) and Jessica (Claire Goose) and their adopted daughter. But as she oversteps the boundaries time and time again, Jessica starts to wonder if there’s more to Sian than meets the eye.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Cuckoo on Channel 5…

The Cuckoo is a four-part series will start on Channel 5 in spring 2024. When a confirmed date is released, we’ll update this page. Episodes will also arrive on streaming service My5.

As it's ordered by Paramount we'd expect it to also arrive on Paramount Plus at some point but we can update on this later.

The Cuckoo plot

The Cuckoo kicks off with married couple Nick (Lee Ingleby) and Jessica (Claire Goose) having just bought the house of their dreams, a grand doer-upper in the country town where Jessica grew up. But as the financial crisis hits, the couple fall on hard times and risk losing their beautiful home. With no other choice, they take in lodger Sian (Jill Halfpenny), who very quickly begins to start trouble in the family, flirting with Nick, borrowing Jessica’s clothes and building an inappropriate rapport with their adopted daughter Alice. Jessica soon realises something dark and twisted is going on, and before long the pair must fight for one another and to save their own lives.

The Cuckoo cast — Jill Halfpenny as Sian

Jill Halfpenny plays mysterious lodger Sian in The Cuckoo. She started her career as Nicola Dobson in the children’s show Byker Grove and went on to play Rebecca Hopkins in the soap Coronation Street and Kate Mitchell in EastEnders. She's also had roles in The Long Shadow, Waterloo Road, Three Girls, Dark Money, The Drowning and Humans. Jill won Strictly Come Dancing in 2004, with her professional partner Darren Bennett, and presented Jill Halfpenny’s Easter Journeys in 2022.

Jill Halfpenny in 2023 ITV drama The Long Shadow as grieving mum Doreen Hill. (Image credit: ITV)

Lee Ingleby as Nick

Lee Ingelby plays the financially struggling homeowner Nick. He plays Stan Shunpike in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and has also starred in The Long Shadow, Screw, The A Word, Innocent, Inspector George Gently, The Hunt for Raoul Moat and The Five. Lee voices Bob the Builder in the animated TV series and Captain Campion in Watership Down.

Lee Ingleby (on left) as DCS Jim Hobson in ITV's Yorkshire Ripper drama The Long Shadow. (Image credit: ITV)

Claire Goose as Jessica

Claire Goose plays Nick’s wife Jessica in The Cuckoo. She was Tina Seabrook in the medical drama Casualty and DC Amelia Silver in Waking the Dead. Claire has also had roles in Silverpoint, The Bay, The Coroner, Unforgotten, Mount Pleasant and The Bill.

Claire Goose plays Nick's wife Jessica in The Cuckoo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who else is starring in The Cuckoo?

The Cuckoo also stars Freya Hannan-Mills who plays the couple’s adopted daughter Alice while Shameless star Marjorie Yates is Aunt Fay.

Is there a trailer for The Cuckoo?

Not but if and when one is released, we’ll update this page as we can't wait to see some action in The Cuckoo.

Behind the scenes and more on The Cuckoo

The Cuckoo is created by Clapperboard and the series was ordered for Channel 5 by Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Chief Content Officer, UK at Paramount. Barunka O’Shaughnessy (The Teacher, Motherland, Deadline) created the series and will Executive Produce alongside Clapperboard’s newly appointed Senior Executive Producer Suzi McIntosh (Silent Witness, Peaky Blinders), Clapperboard MD Mike Benson, and Abacus Media Rights MD Jonathan Ford. O’Shaughnessy will also pen the first episode of the series with Rebecca Wojciechowski (Silent Witness, Death in Paradise, Holby City) on board as writer for episodes 2, 3 and 4. Brian O’Malley (The Ex-Wife, That Dirty Black Bag, Alex Rider) will direct. Abacus Media Rights will distribute the series internationally.

Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Chief Content Officer, UK at Paramount says:: “We’re thrilled to be teaming up again with Clapperboard to bring this tense and twisty series to our viewers. Equipped with a gripping script and household names Jill Halfpenny, Lee Ingleby, Claire Goose and Marjorie Yates as our lead cast, The Cuckoo is another brilliant addition to our expanding drama slate.”

Suzi McIntosh, Senior Executive Producer at Clapperboard, adds: "I could not be more excited to be gathering such a fantastic and dynamic cast and crew to make this thriller that will keep us on the edge of our seats throughout. Watch this space, we are all in for a treat."