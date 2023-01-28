The Inheritance — cast, plot and everything we know

The Inheritance is coming to Channel 5 and sees a stellar British cast that includes ex-Coronation Street stars Rob James-Collier, Larry Lamb, Kevin Whately and Gaynor Faye plus Jemima Rooper.

In The Inheritance, three siblings embark on a dangerous journey to discover whether their father was murdered. Larry Lamb plays their dad Dennis who dies unexpectedly, and afterwards the grieving siblings learn they weren’t left the inheritance they'd all been banking on. The revelation sees the family fall apart at the seams, exposing long-buried secrets, jealousies and lies and poses the question whether blood really is thicker than water.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Inheritance on Channel 5…

The Inheritance star Larry Lamb. (Image credit: Getty)

The Inheritance will premiere on Channel 5 in 2023. There’s no definite release date yet but we’ll update this page as soon as we hear anything.

The Inheritance plot

The Inheritance follows siblings Daniel (Robert James-Collier), Sian (Gaynor Faye) and Chloe (Jemima Rooper) who are part of a seemingly close and loving family. The trio are left reeling after the sudden death of their father, Dennis (Larry Lamb) and are later devastated to discover they have not been left their expected inheritance in his will. This leads them to question whether he really did die in an accident, as they were told, or if he was murdered. Their investigation takes them down a dangerous path and sees secrets unravel, relationships ripped apart and lives lost.

The Inheritance cast

Here are the main cast in The Inheritance...

Robert James-Collier as Daniel

Rob James-Collier (see main picture above) plays Daniel. He made his name as Liam Connor in Coronation Street and has since gone on to star in Downton Abbey, Spike Island, Moving On and Ackley Bridge. He also stars in Fate: The Winx Saga.

Gaynor Faye as Sian

Gaynor plays Daniel’s sister Sian. She played Judy Mallett in Coronation Street from 1995 to 1999 and also starred in Fat Friends, The Chase, Playing the Field and The Syndicate. Gaynor also played Megan Macey in the soap Emmerdale. Her mother was the late screen writer Kay Mellor.

Jemima Rooper as Chloe

Jemima plays the third sibling, Chloe. She’s also had roles in The Famous Five, The Railway Children, As If, Hex, Silent Witness and The Split. She also starred in Flowers In The Attic: The Origin, playing Olivia Winfield Foxworth, as well as Grantchester and The People We Hate At The Wedding.

Larry Lamb as Dennis

EastEnders and Gavin and Stacey star Larry Lamb is playing the siblings’ father Dennis.

Gaynor Faye with Neil Morrissey in The Syndicate Season 4. (Image credit: BBC)

Who else is starring in The Inheritance?

Other cast in The Inheritance include Downton Abbey actress Samantha Bond who plays Susan while Kevin Whately (Morse) is Michael. Ackley Bridge star Adil Ray, Moe Dunford (Texas Chainsaw Massacre), Kevin Harvey (Sandman) and Pauline McLynn (Shameless, Rosie Malloy Gives Up Everything) will also star.

Is there a trailer for The Inheritance?

No, as filming on The Inheritance started in January 2023. However, if one drops, we’ll post it on here.