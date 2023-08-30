The Inheritance cast: who's who in the thriller series

The Inheritance has a cast of some huge names in British TV.

The Inheritance cast is a real treat for soap fans as many iconic names appear in this thrilling new Channel 5 series about a family reeling from an unexpected death.

The plot follows siblings Daniel, Sian, and Chloe who are part of a seemingly close and loving family. But the trio are devastated after the sudden death of their father, Dennis, and are equally as shocked to discover they have not been left their expected inheritance in his will.

Instead, the will reveals that everything, including the family home, has been left to a woman they’ve never encountered. Wait, what?!

This leads them to question whether he really did die in an accident, as they were told, or if he was murdered. Their investigation takes them down a dangerous path and sees secrets unravel, relationships ripped apart, and lives lost.

Here's everything you need to know about The Inheritance cast...

Robert James-Collier as Daniel

Robert James-Collier as Daniel. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Daniel is Dennis' only son and works as a chef. However, there's already tension in the family as the others believe there's been "a bit of favouritism" when it comes to him. When Dennis dies, his immediate concern is that he needs the inheritance because his restaurant is going to go bust.

Robert James-Collier is best known for his role as Liam Connor in Coronation Street and has also starred in Downton Abbey, Spike Island, and Ackley Bridge.

Gaynor Faye as Sian

Gaynor Faye as Sian. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Sian is the "most maternal sister" and holds the family together, but she's got a reputation for being unlucky in love and her most recent long-term relationship has fallen apart. She also feels very let down and deceived by her father.

Gaynor Faye played Judy Mallett in Coronation Street and Megan Macey in Emmerdale. She has also starred in Fat Friends, Playing the Field, and The Syndicate.

Jemima Rooper as Chloe

Jemima Rooper as Chloe (left). (Image credit: Channel 5)

Chloe is the third sibling and appears to be the most "normal". She is in a stable relationship and has two children but she is also "a bit of a mystery for the audience".

Jemima Rooper is known for her roles in The Split, Grantchester and The People We Hate At The Wedding.

Larry Lamb as Dennis

Larry Lamb as Dennis. (Image credit: Getty)

Dennis is a mysterious figure because we don't know how he died or why he has chosen to leave his inheritance to someone other than his family. What exactly is going on here?

Larry Lamb is best known for his roles as Archie Mitchell in EastEnders and Mick Shipman in Gavin and Stacey. He also recently starred in a travelogue with co-star Alison Steadman called Alison & Larry: Billericay to Barry.

Samantha Bond as Susan

Samantha Bond as Susan. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Who is Susan? Good question! We really have no idea, because she's a mysterious figure who showed up to Dennis' will reading despite the family never meeting her before. She's also been left a sizeable amount in his will. But why?

Samatha Bond is best known for playing Lady Rosamund Painswick in Downton Abbey and Miss Moneypenny in four James Bond films.

Who else is in The Inheritance?

Kevin Whately as Michael

Adil Ray as Chloe’s partner, Pete

Rory Fleck Byrne, Kevin Harvey and Pauline McLynn also star

The Inheritance starts on Channel 5 on Monday, September 4 at 9pm as part of its big autumn 2023 schedule.

The four-part drama runs weekly on Mondays at the same time each week, finishing on Monday, September 25.

Episodes will also become available on streaming service My5.