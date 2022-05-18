Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything — cast, plot, interviews and all about Sheridan Smith's new comedy

First look! Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything on Sky sees Sheridan Smith going back to her comedy roots.

Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything is a new comedy arriving on Sky that sees Sheridan Smith return to her comedy roots and we can’t wait!

Sheridan plays 30-something Rosie Molloy, who has a well-paid partnership position in a Manchester accountancy firm. But the stressed workaholic has been self-medicating with everything — alcohol, drugs, cigarettes, and even Terry’s Chocolate Oranges. But when everything comes tumbling down in the worst way possible Rosie attempts to forge a new life, which crucially means giving up everything!

"There’s a big life changing event that happens," Sheridan told us at a recent Sky event. "It makes her reevaluate her life and decide to try and give up everything."

The series comes from the writer of Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, which also starred Smith, and reunites two of the stars from Father Ted, Ardal O’Hanlon and Pauline McLynn, who play Rosie’s parents.

So here’s everything you need to know about the joyful sitcom Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything coming to Sky…

Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything will be shown on Sky (likely either Sky Max or Sky Comedy) in 2022 but we don't yet know an exact date. We'll update here when we hear, plus any information on an international or US air date.

Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything plot

Rosie Molloy (Sheridan Smith) is addicted to everything. Smoking, alcohol, Terry’s Chocolate Oranges, Xanax, Adderall, caffeine… the list goes on. After an embarrassing incident at her brother Joey’s wedding, she wakes up in hospital and decides to change her life by giving up everything. But as Rosie juggles the ill health of her father (Ardal O'Hanlon) and the possibility of losing her job, she has the dawning realisation that her addictions are destroying everything – her friendships, her family and her work life. Harder still is the realisation that perhaps it isn’t the addictions that are the problem. The big question is... if Rosie really does give up everything, will she still be Rosie?

Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything cast — Sheridan Smith on playing Rosie

Rosie is played by Sheridan Smith, who told us: "Rosie is a very complicated character," says Sheridan. "She’s fun, she’s wild, chaotic and a lot of fun to play!"

Sheridan tarted her career in sitcoms, including The Royle Family, Two Pints of Lager Benidorm and A Packet of Crisps and Gavin & Stacey. She's also starred in a number of top dramas including Four Lives, No Return and The Teacher, all shown in early 2022.

Sheridan Smith as Sarah Sak in Four Lives. (Image credit: BBC)

Who else is starring in Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything?

Father Ted stars Ardal O’Hanlon and Pauline McLynn play Rosie’s parents. Ardal is also known for playing DI Jack Mooney in Death in Paradise, while Pauline has gone on to star in Shameless, GameFace, Holding and as Charlie Cotton’s mum Yvonne EastEnders.

"I think Pauline and I make a very convincing older couple actually, given our history together and our shorthand and our affection for each other," says Ardal.

Pauline adds: "It was a joy to do because you don’t often get a set of scripts that are so crackingly brilliant. Not just funny, but also really incredibly moving. Sheridan is nothing less than magnificent – it was the role she was always meant to play. You’re in for a treat."

Ardal O'Hanlon in Death in Paradise series nine. (Image credit: BBC)

Is there are trailer for Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything?

Sky hasn’t released a trailer for Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything yet, but we can’t wait to see what’s in store, so we’ll update as soon as one lands.