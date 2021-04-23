'Django' — cast, release date, filming news and everything else about this new adaptation of a classic Western

Classic Westerns are always popular but the upcoming 10-part series Django offers a fresh take on the traditional genre.

Loosely based on the famous 1966 Spaghetti Western film, the new series also has a strong psychological element to it, and the female characters we're told will be much more to the fore, all to appeal to a newer audience.

So here’s everything you need to know about this new adaptation of Django which will be coming to Sky once it's filmed….

Production is due to start on Django in May in so the expected release date is currently under wraps by Sky. We think it likely to be shown on Sky Atlantic in the UK which means it's likely to head to HBO in the US, and probably next year.

Django — what’s the plot?

Set in the Wild West in the 1860s and 1870s, we meet Django, played by Matthias Schoenaerts, a man haunted the murder of his family eight years earlier. He’s still looking for his daughter, Sarah, whom he believes may have survived the tragedy.

His search takes him to New Babylon, a city of outcasts comprising of men and women from all backgrounds, races and creeds and where everyone is welcomed with open arms. Django discovers the city was founded by his daughter Sarah, who’s now a grown woman, and her fiancé John, who she’s just about to marry.

When the pair are reunited Sarah pleads with Django to leave as she fears he’ll put New Babylon’s safety in jeopardy. But Django is convinced the city is in danger and is adamant that he won’t lose Sarah twice.

How Django brings a fresh twist to the classic Western genre…

Django promises to bring a contemporary take to the Italian Spaghetti Western genre, celebrating difference and empowering women. Director Francesca Comencini says: "I was extremely attracted to this project as it features extremely strong female characters and delivers a thought-provoking reappraisal of masculinity in the Western genre. It’s a universal story with a narrative that celebrates diversity and minorities."

Django cast — Matthias Schoenaerts as Django...

Belgian actor Matthias Schoenaerts who plays Django made his film debut at 13 when he played alongside his father Julien in the Belgian film Daens in 1992. When he played the role of Jacky, a farmer who becomes involved with steroids, in the 2011 film Bullhead he spent two years bulking up for the part and committed to an exhaustive weight lifting regime. He’s best known for his appearances in The Danish Girl, Red Sparrow and Far From The Madding Crowd.

Django star Matthias Schoenaerts with Carey Mulligan in Far From The Madding Crowd. (Image credit: Alamy)

Django cast — who else is starring?

No further cast for Django has yet been announced by Sky, but we'll be sure to update once we hear. We're hoping for some big names for the Django characters such as Maria and General Hugo Rodriguez. Watch this space!

Where is Django filmed?

Django will be filmed in Romania and directed by Francesca Comencini (see below). The country is a popular film location, with David Tennant’s BBC1 drama Around the World in 80 Days being filmed there too. Django will be produced in English by Cattleya (ZeroZeroZero, Gomorrah) and by Atlantique Productions (Midnight Sun, The Eddy).

Django filming with Francesca Comencini directing. (Image credit: Sky)

Django – the original 1966 film...

Franco Nero in the 1966 movie Django. (Image credit: Alamy)

The original movie Django (directed by Sergio Corbucci) was released in 1966 and is still regarded as one of the best-loved Italian films. The cult classic was a traditional Spaghetti Western led by actor Franco Nero in the titular role.

It told the story of a gunslinger and a prostitute who become involved in a bitter feud between a Klan of Southern racists and a band of Mexican revolutionaries. Since its release it has inspired more than 30 unofficial remakes.

An official sequel, Django Strikes Again, with Franco Nero in the lead role again, was made in 1987 and in 2012 Quentin Tarantino paid homage to the original film with his movie Django Unchained. Franco Nero was given a cameo in the movie.