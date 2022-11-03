Dreamland starring Lily Allen: cast, plot, first look and all about the comedy series

Dreamland on Sky Comedy stars Freema Agyeman and Lily Allen in the show's first look picture.

Buckets and spades at the ready as Dreamland on Sky Comedy takes us to the sun-drenched British seaside town of Margate. Based on Sharon Horgan’s BAFTA-winning short film of the same name, the six-part series is also produced by Horgan and explores the dynamics of an often dysfunctional multi-generational family.

Exposing the loves, lies, secrets and aspirations of four sisters, it stars Doctor Who’s Freema Agyeman in the lead role as pregnant Trish. The cast also boasts Benidorm’s Sheila Reid, Frances Barber and singer Lily Allen, who is making her TV debut.

Here’s all the information you need about Dreamland on Sky Comedy…

Dreamland is a six-parter that will air on Sky Comedy and NOW in 2023. We’ll let you know when a release date is confirmed.

NBCUniversal Global Distribution handle international sales of the series on behalf of Sky Studios so we'll also let you know of US and worldwide air dates.

Is there a trailer for Dreamland?

There's no trailer for Dreamland just yet but we can’t wait to see the stellar cast hit the beach! As soon as Sky releases one we'll post it here.

Dreamland plot

Dreamland is set in Margate and follows on eldest sister Trish, played by Freema Agyeman, who is pregnant for the third time and is desperate for a girl. Two of her sisters, Clare (Gabby Best) and Leila (Aimee-Ffion Edwards), join their mum (Frances Barber) and ‘legend’ nan (Sheila Reid) to ‘manifest’ a little girl but then their other sister Mel (Lily Allen) makes an unexpected reappearance into their lives. Suddenly their ‘dreamland’ is no more, and Mel’s return could destabilize the whole family.

Dreamland cast — Freema Agyeman as Trish

Freema plays pregnant elder sister Trish in Dreamland. She’s best known for playing Martha Jones in Doctor Who from 2005 to 2007. She’s also starred in Torchwood, Little Dorrit, Survivors, Law & Order: UK, The Matrix Resurrections, Sense8 and New Amsterdam.

Freema Agyeman as Martha Jones in Doctor Who. (Image credit: BBC)

Who else is starring in Dreamland?

There's a great cast for Dreamland which includes Peaky Blinders star Aimee Ffion Edwards who is Trish’s sister Leila while Cheap Cheap Cheap actress Gabby Best plays Clare. Frances Barber (Whitstable Pearl, Silk, Doctor Who) is their mother while screen legend and Benidorm star Sheila Reid is their nan. Singer Lily Allen takes on her first TV role as fourth sibling Mel while Ghosts star Kiell Smith-Bynoe is Trish’s partner Spence. Downton Abbey’s Samantha Bond is making a guest star appearance as Orla.

Dreamland star Sheila Reid was much-loved by comedy fans for playing Madge Harvey in Benidorm. (Image credit: ITV)

Locations and more about Dreamland on Sky Comedy

Dreamland was filmed in the British coastal resort of Margate, Kent, which boasts a famous old theme park called Dreamland which gives the comedy its title.

The comedy was commissioned by Jon Mountague, Director of Comedy, Sky Studios and Alex Moody, Commissioning Editor, Sky Studios, for Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content, Sky UK. The series is executive produced by Clelia Mountford, Sharon Horgan for Merman with Jane Bell as Producer and Emma Jane Unsworth as Showrunner and Associate Producer. Alex Moody is the Executive Producer for Sky Studios.

Written by Emma Jane Unsworth, Gabby Best, Sharma Walfall and Sarah Kendall, Dreamland was directed by Ellie Heydon.