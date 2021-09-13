'Ghosts' Season 4: cast, plot, and all you need to know

Ghosts Season 4 is yet to be officially commissioned but surely the BBC would be mad to not order another series?!

Ghosts, which stars ex-Call the Midwife actress Charlotte Ritchie as a woman who can see ghosts for real, has been one of the BBC’s biggest comedy hits for years.

And with at least one of the writing team keen to do more episodes, we’re quietly confident we haven’t seen the last of the spook-tacularly funny sitcom.

Hang on, the BBC is still to order a Season 4 yet! But, assuming they do, we’d expect an autumn 2022 release date.

Ghosts Season 4 plot

Well, all we know is that one of the co-creators, Ben Willbond, who plays the Captain, has lots of ideas for a fourth run.

Speaking to Radio Times before Series 3 was screened, he said: "If the BBC want more then we’ve got to hold back a little bit more, if they don’t want more then [we’ve] got to go 'right, all in, let’s finish this'. That’s the hard thing.

"It would be lovely because I think this time around in the writing process, as we unearth more, you just go ‘oh wow, we could do that in series four, but we haven’t got a series four!’.

“It’s a nice feeling when you go, 'actually we’ve got a lot of road here creatively'. It’s a nice prospect, but you are just beholden to whether the BBC want more or not. It’s a really hard thing to contend with."

Ghosts Season 4 cast

We expect all the major cast will be back. Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) will return as the owners of Button House. Martha Howe-Douglas play Lady Fanny Button, who started to thaw somewhat in series 3 and even turned detective at one point!

While Mathew Baynton will return as Thomas Thorne, who briefly switched his affections away from Alison in the most recent series.

Jim Howick will again play loveable Pat Butcher, while Ben Willbond returns as the Captain, who likes to keep everything in military order.

Plus there will be Katy Wix as Mary, Laurence Rickard as Robin/Humphrey’s Head, Simon Farnaby as MP Julian Fawcett, and Lolly Adefope as Kitty.

Is there a trailer?

Sadly not yet.