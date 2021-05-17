Ghosts Season 3 — release date, cast, plot, trailer and more

Ghosts Season 3 is heading our way in 2021. Yep, the hugely popular BBC1 comedy, starring many of the actors from children’s hit Horrible Histories, will return for more ghostly going ons at Button House.

The show has proved so successful it was even given a Christmas special last year, which is normally the signal that a comedy has truly arrived.

Here’s everything we know so far about the new series

The BBC is yet to announce a Ghosts Season 3 release date, but we suspect it will be on this autumn. With filming underway, the cast and crew are likely to deliver the show in time for it to hit our screens around then.

Ghosts Season 3 cast

Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) will star as the unfortunate owners of Button House. Martha Howe-Douglas will be back as Lady Fanny Button, who’s never happy about any changes Alison makes. While Mathew Baynton will return as Thomas Thorne, who’s always claiming his love for Alison. Jim Howick will again play loveable Pat Butcher, who just likes being nice to everyone. While Ben Willbond returns as the Captain, who likes to keep everything in military order. Plus there will be Katy Wix as Mary, Laurence Rickard as Robin/Humphrey’s Head, Simon Farnaby as MP Julian Fawcett and Lolly Adefope as Kitty.

What’s the plot?



The BBC is yet to reveal any plot details for the new series. But like Ghosts Season 2 we expect the show will delve further into the back stories of each of the ghosts. Plus we’re sure Alison and Mike’s money woes will continue which means they’ll have to find new ways of using the house to get some cash. And perhaps we will get some big new guest stars.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, watch this space!