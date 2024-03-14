CBS's Ghosts season 4: everything we know about the comedy series

CBS has made the quick decision to renew its hit sitcom Ghosts, with the network announcing that Ghosts season 4 is on the way for the 2024-2025 TV season. So unlike the dear departed Flower, Ghosts isn't in danger of being "sucked off" anytime soon.

This announcement solidifies Ghosts as CBS's flagship comedy moving forward, as the network undergoes some changes. Young Sheldon season 7 is going to be the series' last (though a spinoff of the spinoff is coming); spring 2024 is also going to bring the finale of Bob Hearts Abishola. The only other CBS sitcom right now is The Neighborhood season 6, but that is still awaiting its renewal for season 7.

What lies in store for Ghosts season 4? Here is everything that we know about the latest season of the comedy.

Ghosts season 4 is going to premiere as part of CBS's 2024-2025 TV season. While we don't have a specific premiere date, we would expect Ghosts to return as a fall premiere sometime in September.

The reason Ghosts season 3 didn't arrive until winter 2024 was because of the 2023 Hollywood labor strikes that delayed the writing and production of the show. But at this time, we have no indication that anything similar would delay Ghosts season 4 from arriving in the fall.

One thing that we may want to keep an eye out for though is what time Ghosts season 4 is going to air. The show has found its home on Thursdays at 8:30 pm ET/PT after Young Sheldon, but with the latter series ending, is that going to cause CBS to shift the schedule around, possibly moving Ghosts to a new time or a new night? That's all TBD right now — and it could very easily stay in its current time slot where it is doing very well with viewers — but we'll share any info regarding that.

If you want to watch Ghosts live (including season 3, which is still airing new episodes), you need access to CBS through a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna, a live TV streaming service that carries the network (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV) or a Paramount Plus with Showtime subscription. To watch past episodes on-demand, any Paramount Plus subscription will work.

Ghosts season 4 cast

No casting information for Ghosts season 4 is confirmed yet, as we don't know if any other characters are going to move on in their spiritual journey as Sheila Carrasco's Flower did in season 3. But if we presume everyone is back for the new season, that means fans will see Rose McIver as Sam, Utkarsh Ambudkar as Jay, Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac, Danielle Pinnock as Alberta, Richie Moriarty as Pete, Asher Grodman as Trevor, Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn, Roman Zaragoza as Sasappis and Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty.

Ghosts season 4 plot

Again, with Ghosts season 3 still underway, it's too early to be able to speculate where the story will go in Ghosts season 4. But we can expect some more supernatural hijinks as Sam and Jay continue to share their B&B space with their ghost friends.

Ghosts season 4 trailer

There is no trailer or promo materials for Ghosts season 4 at this time. When any become available we’ll share them here.