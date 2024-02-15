Ghosts cast's surprising hangout spot of choice revealed by star Danielle Pinnock

Apparently the Ghosts cast are big fans of chicken wings. That's according to star Danielle Pinnock, who revealed that one of the ensemble's favorite places to hang out and eat is the famous restaurant chain Hooters, best known for their wings and bar food as well as, a bit more infamously, the outfits their wait staff wears.

Pinnock shared this detail on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, February 14, ahead of Ghosts season 3's long-awaited premiere on CBS on Thursday, February 15.

When asked about how tight the cast is, Pinnock said all they do is "hang out and eat." "We go out all the time," she said. "Season 1, if you watch the pilot, we all had like sharp jawlines and collar bones, and by episode 22 we all looked a little fuller."

She explained that Montreal, where the series is filmed, is one of the most delicious food cities in the world. But even though they have a great selection of restaurants to choose from, they have recently found an affinity for the local Hooters restaurant. "I don't know what is in the wing water at Hooters baby, but I'm telling you them lemon pepper wings, the smoky garlic — listen, I need to be the ambassador. I'm ready."

So if you happen to be in Montreal and find yourselves at a Hooters, keep an eye out for Pinnock, Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Asher Goodman, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky, Devan Chandler Long and Roman Zaragoza.

In addition to their favorite dining spots, Pinnock told some more fantastic stories during her The Late Show appearance. One included how during college at Temple University in Philadelphia she and her fellow students — including 2024 Oscar nominee from The Holdovers Da'Vine Joy Randolph — would lie to get tickets to Broadway shows when they visited New York. Some of their tactics included donning self-proclaimed bad British accents and claiming to be related to Patti LaBelle.

She also recalled what she said was the "best role of her life" — playing Captain Hook in a high school production of Peter Pan. She said that she wasn't interested in any of the other parts in the show, so she went after Captain Hook, was the only girl to do so and beat out all the other boys in her theater class for the role, which she humorously noted still angers them to this day.

Tune in for Ghosts season 3 premiere on Thursday, February 15, at 8:30 pm ET/PT on CBS. You can also watch Pinnock’s full interview with Colbert directly below.