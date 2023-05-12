CBS's Ghosts season 3: everything we know about the comedy

CBS apparently loves being haunted by the hilarious spirits on Ghosts, as the network is bringing back the comedy for another season. Ghosts season 3 is set to be a fixture of the CBS fall TV lineup alongside other comedies Young Sheldon, The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola on the network.

Ghosts, which is adapted from the BBC series of the same name, was one of the top four comedies on US TV during the 2022-2023 season, per CBS. Fans have certainly come to love the show’s cast of characters, including Sam, Jay, Isaac, Alberta, Pete, Trevor, Flower, Hetty, Thorfinn and Sasappis. Though with a cliffhanger ending to Ghosts season 2, many may be wondering what lies in store for season 3?

We'll have to wait until the series premieres to know for sure what happens next, but here is what we do know about Ghosts season 3 right now.

CBS has shared that Ghosts season 3 is keeping its night and time slot for the 2023-2024 TV season, airing on Thursdays at 8:30 pm ET/PT, following Young Sheldon season 7. However, we don't have a specific date as to when the new season is going to premiere.

One reason for that is the ongoing writers' strike, with writers looking for a new deal from studios. Depending on how long the strike goes on, the start of the new TV season could be delayed.

But, if everything gets resolved and the fall TV season can start more or less on time, then we could see Ghosts season 3 premiere in mid to late September. For reference, Ghosts season 2 premiered on September 29.

Ghosts season 3 plot

Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar in Ghosts (Image credit: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS)

An official plot for Ghosts season 3 is not available, but the ending of Ghosts season 2 is going to have a major impact on what happens next for the comedy.

In the final moments of season 2, Sam and Jay notice a light from the house that means that one of the ghosts has been "sucked off," or has moved on into the next life. However, it is not shown who it is (Jay hopes it's Trevor).

Which ghost has moved on and what that'll mean for the rest of the characters is going to be a big thing for next season.

Ghosts season 3 cast

We don't know yet who got "sucked off," so it's hard to be sure who all in the Ghosts cast is definitely returning for season 3 until CBS sheds some light on that. Though we can be pretty confident that Sam McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar are returning as Sam and Jay, given as living people, they aren't moving on to the next life.

As for the ghosts, they are played by Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), Roman Zaragoza (Sasappis), Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn) and John Hartman (Nigel). Of those actors, only Hartman is not a series regular, which may mean that he is the most likely candidate to exit the show.

Ghosts season 3 trailer

No trailer for Ghosts season 3 has been released yet. We'll update this page when one is available.

How to watch Ghosts

Until Ghosts returns with new episodes on CBS, you can catch up with comedy series by streaming it on Paramount Plus.