Bob Hearts Abishola season 5: release date, cast and everything we know about the comedy series

While there may not be as many episodes as in previous seasons, Bob Hearts Abishola season 5 helps to usher in the abbreviated 2023-2024 TV season. The series joins other other CBS shows like FBI season 6 , The Equalizer season 4 , CBS' Ghosts season 3 and Young Sheldon season 7 in returning at the top of 2024.

When viewers last caught up with Bob (Billy Gardell) and Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku), they were faced with a tough decision. She was offered acceptance into Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, hundreds of miles away, but Bob wasn't willing to start a remote career. So what happens next in their journey?

Here's everything we know about Bob Hearts Abishola season 5.

Bob Hearts Abishola season 5 premieres on Monday, February 12, at 8:30 pm ET/PT on CBS. The season 5 premiere follows a new episode of The Neighborhood season 6, and airs before new episodes of NCIS season 21 and NCIS: Hawai'i season 3 .

Bob Hearts Abishola season 5 plot

Specific details about the new season have not yet been made available, but again, the couple has some big decisions to make in the very near future. Here's a synopsis of the overall series:

"From award-winning creator, executive producer and writer Chuck Lorre, Bob Hearts Abishola is a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly fell for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and set his sights on winning her over. Undaunted by Abishola's lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob was determined to win Abishola's heart, and eventually married her, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America."

Bob Hearts Abishola season 5 cast

Christine Ebersole, Folake Olowofoyeku and Billy Gardell in Bob Hearts Abishola (Image credit: Michael Yarish/2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

Once again leading the show's cast are Billy Gardell as Bob and Folake Olowofoyeku as Abishola. Gardell is a familiar face having starred in Mike & Molly and appeared in other projects like Young Sheldon and Bad Santa. While Bob Hearts Abishola is Olowofoyeku's most notable role, she’s also been seen in other series like Transparent, The Gifted and Colony.

As reported on TV Line , the other usual series regulars are returning to season 5 as recurring cast members. They include:

Christine Ebersole (The Wolf of Wall Street) as Dottie

Matt Jones (Mom) as Douglas

Maribeth Monroe (Workaholics) as Christina

Vernee Watson (General Hospital) as Gloria

Shola Adewusi (Chewing Gum) as Auntie Olu

Barry Shabaka Henley (Dolemite Is My Name) as Uncle Tunde

Travis Wolfe Jr. (Raven's Home) as Dele

Gina Yashere (Married Single Other) as Kemi

Bayo Akinfemi (Human Cargo) as Godwin

Anthony Okungbowa (Consequences) as Kofo

Saidah Arrika Ekulona (A League of Their Own) as Ebunoluwa

Bob Hearts Abishola season 5 trailer

It's a bit too early for a trailer for the new season, but when one becomes available, we'll place it here.

How to watch Bob Hearts Abishola

New episodes of Bob Hearts Abishola debut live on CBS. For those without traditional cable/satellite television, CBS is available through a number of live TV streaming services such as FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV .

Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers and subscribers to the CBS app also have the opportunity to watch episodes live as they air. Additionally, new episodes become available to stream the day after they air for Paramount Plus Essential subscribers.

We don't have information about a season 5 release date in the UK at this time, but seasons 1-4 are available on Prime Video.