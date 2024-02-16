Which Ghost was 'sucked off' in Ghosts season 3?

One of Ghosts' characters has moved out of Woodstone Mansion, getting "sucked off," as the show has coined, and moving on to the next phase of the afterlife. After revealing this detail in the Ghosts season 2 finale and having fans wonder who it would be, the Ghosts season 3 premiere quickly answered that question, and it may be a surprise for many.

While many thought that it would be one of the side ghosts, possibly one like Nigel (John Hartman), it actually turned out to be a member of the main ensemble: Sheila Carrasco's Flower.

After witnessing the spotlight that signaled one of the ghosts had been "sucked off," Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Amdubkar) searched the house to find out who it was, finding Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones), Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), Pete (Richie Moriarty), Trevor (Asher Goodman), Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), Sasappis (Roman Zaragoza) and Thor (Devan Chandler Long). But when they can't find Flower, they realize she's the one who moved on.

The group holds a memorial service for their departed friend, but the one to be the most impacted by this will definitely be Thor, who had started a relationship with Flower in the last season.

But the major ramifications are part of the reason that the Ghosts team also settled on Flower being the one to exit the series. In an interview with Variety, executive producer Joe Port said "we wanted it to be somebody very consequential… someone who'd have an impact on the other ghosts and obviously Sam and Jay to some degree."

They also revealed that they did not know who they would have exit the show when they wrote the season 2 finale. However, real life helped them make the decision, as Carrasco gave birth to a daughter in November 2023 before the show started production on season 3. In an interview with TVLine, they said that with Carrasco needing time with her new baby, they would "make [the best] out of the situation" and make Flower the ghost to move on.

Devon Chandler Long and Sheila Carrasco smile in Ghosts (Image credit: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS)

As for what this means moving forward, the Ghosts team believe they can get a lot of stories out of Flower's exit. Not only surrounding Thor and him missing his new girlfriend, but the other ghosts who may be jealous and wondering why Flower was the one to move on rather than them. Remember, in the context of the show getting "sucked off" means that the ghost has achieved some kind of growth and is now ready to move on to either heaven or hell (we hope heaven for Flower).

This does not necessarily mean that we've seen the last of Flower, in the Variety interview, Port said "this is the kind of show where you could see a ghost anywhere. We've hinted that ghosts are in heaven. They're in hell, they’re on Earth, so I think there's different ways to see people too."

So TBD on a Flower return. But keep up with everything else going on at Woodstone this season by watching Ghosts season 3 Thursdays on CBS and streaming on-demand on Paramount Plus.