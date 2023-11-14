The Neighborhood season 6: release date, cast and everything we know about the comedy series

Although it will be an abbreviated season this go around, The Neighborhood season 6 sees show stars Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield reprise their respective roles as Calvin and Dave. The series joins other CBS shows like FBI season 6, The Equalizer season 4, CBS' Ghosts season 3 and Young Sheldon season 7 in returning at the top of 2024.

The NAACP Image Award-winning The Neighborhood again centers around Calvin and Dave as their relationship continues to evolve from just neighbors to best friends (although Calvin would likely not be ready to admit that willingly). Of course, the ups and downs in both of their professional careers and home lives provide much for the two to discuss and comedically navigate.

So what else can you look forward to in the new episodes? Keep reading to find out what we know about The Neighborhood season 6.

The Neighborhood season 6 premieres on Monday, February 12, at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS. The season 6 premiere is followed by new episodes of Bob Hearts Abishola season 5, NCIS season 21 and NCIS Hawai’i season 3.

The Neighborhood season 6 plot

Specific details about season 6 plotlines have not yet been revealed. However, the premise of the overall series is as follows:

"The Neighborhood stars Cedric the Entertainer in a comedy about what happens when the friendliest guy in the Midwest moves his family to a neighborhood in Los Angeles where not everyone looks like him or appreciates his extreme neighborliness. Dave Johnson is a good-natured, professional conflict negotiator. When his wife, Gemma, gets a job as a school principal in L.A., they move from Michigan with their young son, Grover, unfazed that their new dream home is located in a community quite different from their small town. Their opinionated next-door neighbor, Calvin Butler, is wary of the newcomers, certain that the Johnsons will disrupt the culture on the block.

"However, Calvin’s gracious wife, Tina, rolls out the welcome wagon; their chipper younger son, Marty, thinks the Johnsons could be good for the community; and their older son, Malcolm, finds Dave may finally be someone who understands him. Dave realizes that fitting into their new community is more complex than he expected, but if he can find a way to connect with Calvin, they have an excellent chance of making their new neighborhood their home."

The Neighborhood season 6 cast

Beth Behrs and Tichina Arnold, The Neighborhood (Image credit: Monty Brinton/CBS)

Once again, the series is led by Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield who star in The Neighborhood as Calvin and Dave. Cedric the Entertainer has starred in a few popular shows over the years, including The Steve Harvey Show and The Soul Man. He’s also appeared on the big screen in movies such as The Barbershop films, Johnson Family Vacation and Kingdom Come.

Greenfield has also made a name for himself starring in popular TV shows. He was nominated for an Emmy for portraying the character Schmidt in New Girl, and he was spotted in American Horror Story, American Crime Story and Veronica Mars, just to name a few roles.

Helping to round out The Neighborhood cast are:

Beth Behrs (2 Broke Girls) as Gemma Johnson

Tichina Arnold (Everybody Hates Chris) as Tina Butler

Sheaun McKinney (Snowfall) as Malcolm Butler

Marcel Spears (The Mayor) as Marty Butler

Hank Greenspan (13 Reasons Why) as Grover Johnson

The Neighborhood season 6 trailer

There isn’t a trailer for the new season yet. However, when one becomes available, we’ll place it here.

How to watch The Neighborhood

New episodes of The Neighborhood air live on CBS. For those without traditional cable/satellite television, CBS is available through a number of live TV streaming services such as FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers and subscribers to the CBS app also have the opportunity to watch episodes live as they air.

Additionally, new episodes become available to stream the day after they air for Paramount Plus Essential subscribers.