'Ghosts' star Kiell Smith-Bynoe: 'It gets deep and emotional!'

Ghosts is returning as the doors of Button House creak open once more for a third run of the BBC1 comedy.

Young couple Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) and Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) are now adjusting to life as the owners of the run-down stately home, which they share with a rag-tag bunch of ghosts from across the ages, who only Alison can see.

But as changes are afoot, we asked Kiell Smith-Bynoe to tell us more about Ghosts Season 3...

Ghosts is back! Where do we find Mike?

“Mike is sorting the gatehouse [to turn into a B&B] but he also has a couple of different jobs. And in one episode, they have to close the house. They can't afford to stay in a hotel, so they end up camping in their own grounds, which is a real laugh.”

How does he feel about the ghosts now?

“We’ll see some jealousy from Mike about him not being able to hang out with them. We get a lot more in this series of me with the ghosts, even though I can't talk to them directly. It was enjoyable filming that, because it's usually the ghosts interacting with Alison. Mike's definitely learning to live with them. Before, it was an annoyance, and he was scared of them, so it has been a journey.”

Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) are back with their spectral housemates in Ghosts. (Image credit: (C) Monumental Television)

What reaction have you had to the show?

“I've had some nice interactions with people who have said it’s the only thing they’ve watched with their whole family. People are forthcoming about how they feel watching it and it gets deep and emotional. It’s great.”

Why do you think people have taken to it?

“I think everyone's got their favourite character in Button House who has traits that they recognise, whether it's from their family or friends or people they work with.”

Would you like to inherit a stately home like Button House?

“I'd love to be gifted a house, but definitely not one like that. I mean, the idea of having all these rooms sounds amazing. I would imagine it feels amazing to be gifted that but then you actually get down to the nitty gritty and the things that don't work and how much it costs and the maintenance and all of that stuff. I'd probably just pick a three-bed or something!”

When can I watch Ghosts Season 3?

The six-part series returns on Monday 9 August on BBC1 at 8.30pm and will also air on BBC iPlayer.