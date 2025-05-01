Taskmaster's Mathew Baynton: "I thought I was the chaos contestant!"
Mathew Baynton reveals all about the fears, fashions and fun of taking part in Taskmaster
Ghosts star Mathew Baynton joins fellow comedy favourites Fatiha El-Ghorri, Jason Mantzoukas, Rosie Ramsey and Stevie Martin in the latest round of the competition to impress Greg Davies as Taskmaster season 19 arrives on Channel 4.
Over the course of 10 episodes, the quintet will face more surreal and occasionally impenetrable missions set by the show's creator 'Little' Alex Horne, hoping that Greg will be inspired to score their efforts highly — but who will ultimately emerge as the series champion and take home a golden replica of Greg's magnificent head?
Ahead of the series, we caught up with Mathew to find out how he got on...
Mathew Baynton interview for Taskmaster
How did you feel when you were approached about taking part? Did you need much convincing?
"Not much. I had a brief wobble because in the past I've never really said yes to doing things as myself, but I've always been a fan of Taskmaster and I always thought this might be the one that I would say yes to. I remember in particular the series that Sally Phillips was in, and she just looked like she was having so much fun every second of it — but that was series five!
"When Alex texted me to check whether I'd be interested, before they went through agents and stuff, I had a brief flush of anxiety, because you feel like you're quite open to judgement, to people on their sofa going 'oh, I like that one, I don't like that one, he's annoying'. I asked him to let me think about it for a day or two, and I texted [season 13 contestant] Bridget Christie, saying 'I've just been asked to do Taskmaster, what do you think, here's my worries' kind of thing, and she replied almost instantly like, 'you're crazy to even consider saying no, especially if it's only fear holding you back — do it, jump in with both feet, you'll have a great time and you'll never regret it'."
Would you say you're a competitive person?
"I'm pretty competitive, but not a bad loser, is how I would hope to describe myself. I'm the youngest of three boys, so I grew up in a constantly competitive environment — but as the youngest, I did lose a lot! I'm well used to it. I do sort of jump into anything with a spirit of, 'I'm going to try my best and try to win', but I don't sweat it too much if I turn out to lose."
Did you go into the show with any kind of strategy?
"I thought that I had the right mindset, and that having seen it, I would know that there are often hidden shortcuts, and so I would know to look around — but also, they're too clever! They're one step ahead of you, and even the order that they get you to do the tasks in, they sort of know what you'll be like at the beginning and then they trap you with it! Also, pretty quickly, this task-blindness sets in, and you don't really know whether this is one to go at like a bull at a gate, if it's one of those ones where it's really simple and you've just got to go for time and be as quick as you possibly can. But there's one in particular where I went at it like that, and it was disastrously the wrong idea!"
What was the thinking behind your 'task outfit' for the show?
"As soon as I'd said yes, I felt like I needed an outfit that would make me feel silly, that made me feel like it gave me permission to feel like a goon. So I had a few potential ideas and I threw them at the producers, and decided on approaching it like I was at the Olympics or something. I guess it was like, if I'm going to make a fool of myself, it's even funnier if it looks like I'm all set to take something seriously in a sporting way. But the foolish thing was, they gave me the option that they could source some stuff, or I could get it for myself, and I took the lazy route of saying, 'I think I'd like to look like a long distance runner in a vest and short-shorts, I think that would be funny', and then I arrived for my first day of filming and the vest was really big and the shorts were really short. It was even more silly and undignified than I bargained for!"
If you had to compare yourself to a previous contestant, who would you have the most in common with?
"I don't know — I went into it thinking I was going to be quite clever, and maybe spot the shortcuts and stuff, and then very quickly in the house I felt like, 'oh God, I'm not the flavour of contestant I thought I was at all, it turns out I'm the chaos contestant' — then we got to the studio and watched our efforts back, and I was like, 'oh, no, Jason is the chaos contestant'! I feel like I'm a bit of a yo-yo, and it really surprised me.
"There were some tasks where I thought, 'that's one I've got in the bank'. For most of the period in the house, in my mind it was like, 'disaster, disaster, disaster', and there were literally one or two where I thought, 'actually, that one went well'. And then some of the disasters turned out to be fine, and a couple of the ones I thought were bankers were actually disastrous, so I turned out to be a terrible judge!"
Season 19 of Taskmaster launches on Thursday May 1 at 9pm on C4
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Steven Perkins is a Staff Writer for TV & Satellite Week, TV Times, What's On TV and whattowatch.com, who has been writing about TV professionally since 2008. He was previously the TV Editor for Inside Soap before taking up his current role in 2020. He loves everything from gritty dramas to docusoaps about airports and thinks about the Eurovision Song Contest all year round.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
7 things to watch this Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Who do you think Ridge should end up with in The Bold and the Beautiful? Brooke or Taylor? Join the conversation