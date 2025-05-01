Taskmaster's Mathew Baynton: "I thought I was the chaos contestant!"

"Not much. I had a brief wobble because in the past I've never really said yes to doing things as myself, but I've always been a fan of Taskmaster and I always thought this might be the one that I would say yes to. I remember in particular the series that Sally Phillips was in, and she just looked like she was having so much fun every second of it — but that was series five!

"When Alex texted me to check whether I'd be interested, before they went through agents and stuff, I had a brief flush of anxiety, because you feel like you're quite open to judgement, to people on their sofa going 'oh, I like that one, I don't like that one, he's annoying'. I asked him to let me think about it for a day or two, and I texted [season 13 contestant] Bridget Christie, saying 'I've just been asked to do Taskmaster, what do you think, here's my worries' kind of thing, and she replied almost instantly like, 'you're crazy to even consider saying no, especially if it's only fear holding you back — do it, jump in with both feet, you'll have a great time and you'll never regret it'."