Ghosts season 5: cast, plot and everything we know

Ghosts season 5 is heading to BBC One, with the hit comedy promising more adventures for Alison and the ghosts.

The series has become an enormous success for the BBC, and there's even an American version (also good, available now on iPlayer), which also has proved really popular.

Ghosts stars writers and creators Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond, with Lolly Adefope as Kitty alongside Charlotte Ritchie as Alison and Kiell Smith-Bynoe as Mike.

Say the creators: "We are delighted to confirm that Ghosts will be returning to BBC One and BBC iPlayer for a fifth series in 2023. We've had much fun in the writers room and are hugely excited by the new stories we have to tell and further secrets we get to reveal."

Announcing the new series, Jon Petrie, the BBC's director of comedy, added: "We are thrilled to announce a fifth series of this modern British Comedy masterpiece. Ghosts continues to go from strength to strength and the BBC couldn't be more grateful for the amount of laughter and love that the creators, and Monumental, pour into this unique show."

Here’s everything we know...

Ghosts recently enjoyed a Red Nose Day special (Image credit: BBC)

With filming on the new series taking place now, it’s very likely the comedy will be back in the autumn of 2023.

Ghosts plot

We haven’t got much to go on so far, but the BBC has teased: "Following the destruction of their B&B (and main income) in the gatehouse fire, Alison and Mike begin exploring other means of making ends meet and contemplate a new chapter that could have a huge effect on the Ghosts’ (after) lives.”

It also remains to be seen if more ghosts could potentially leave the show after Mary (played by Katy Wix) made a surprise exit in season 4.

Ghosts season 5 cast

It’s been confirmed that the main cast will all return. Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) return as the owners of Button House. Martha Howe-Douglas plays Lady Fanny Button. While Mathew Baynton returns as Thomas Thorne alongside Jim Howick as the loveable Pat Butcher and Ben Willbond as the Captain.

Plus Laurence Rickard as Robin/Humphrey’s Head, Simon Farnaby as MP Julian Fawcett, and Lolly Adefope as Kitty.

Is there a Ghosts season 5 trailer?

Sadly, not yet.