Ghosts Christmas special 2023: everything we know

Great news Ghosts fans, we're getting a Ghosts Christmas special 2023 to enjoy!

Everyone thought Ghosts was ending this autumn, but the BBC has revealed there will be a Christmas special.

Ghosts season 5 was previously believed to see the final episode of the beloved comedy.

But the BBC has announced there’s "one last present under the Christmas tree" for Ghosts fans to enjoy.

Speaking to us previously about her excitement at getting a festive special last year, Ghosts star Charlotte Ritchie told us: "It's exciting being on at Christmas, it's huge! This is a time when people get together, so it’s a testament to it being a family show. You need good TV at Christmas because it can be stressful with family, so it's great to be part of that relief!”

Here's everything we know...

With last year’s special going out on Christmas Day in primetime, it seems highly likely that this year’s special will also be on Christmas Day on BBC One. See our Christmas TV section for all things festive TV.

Ghosts Christmas special 2023 plot

The BBC is yet to reveal any plot details.

Cast

All the main cast are thought to return. Charlotte Ritchie plays Alison, who sees ghosts, much to the bewilderment of her partner, Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe). The pesky ghosts are Pat (Jim Howick), The Captain (Ben Willbond), Thomas (Mathew Baynton), Laurence (Robin/Humphrey), Kitty (Lolly Adefope), Fanny (Martha Howe-Douglas) and Julian (Simon Farnaby). Might we get a big-name guest star for the final episode?

Is Ghosts ending?

Yes, sadly this really is the last episode of Ghosts although in theory there's nothing to stop the gang from doing more episodes. Speaking about the show's end, Charlotte Ritchie told us: "It’s the right choice but it's painful. I'm in denial. I was sad leading up to the last day of filming and then I felt numb. I think I ‘pre-grieved’ because I spent the last three weeks giving lingering looks to everyone and welling up at the tea table, so I got it out of the way."