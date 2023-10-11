Call the Midwife Christmas special 2023: cast, plot and everything we know

A Call the Midwife Christmas special has become a festive tradition along with turkey and all the trimmings, and this year we are in for another yuletide treat as Call the Midwife Christmas special 2023 arrives on our screens.

As in previous years, the Christmas special marks the start of Call the Midwife season 13, which will see us catch up with all our favorite characters from Nonnatus House. And after Trixie and Matthew's action-packed wedding in the final episode of Call the Midwife season 12, we know we have plenty of drama to look forward to.

Here is everything you need to know about the Call the Midwife Christmas special 2023...

While we are still waiting for the official Christmas TV schedules to be confirmed for 2023, Call the Midwife Christmas specials traditionally air on Christmas Day at around 8 pm on BBC One.

In the US the Call the Midwife Christmas special also traditionally airs on Christmas Day on PBS around 9 pm ET.

Once we have confirmed times and dates we will update this guide.

Call the Midwife will back this Christmas with a festive special. (Image credit: BBC)

Call the Midwife Christmas special 2023 plot

While we don't have exact details of what will happen in the Call the Midwife Christmas special 2023, we do know that after the elegant wedding of Trixie (Helen George) and Matthew, we should see them settling into married life. However, it has been reported by The Sun that Olly Rix, who plays Trixie's new husband has been written out of the show. Olly's departure is yet to be confirmed by the BBC and how his character Matthew will exit remains to be seen — we will update this guide when anything is officially announced.

One thing we do know is the Christmas special will be set in the late 1960s. An official statement from the BBC reads: "It is now 1969 and more babies are being born in hospitals than ever before. Pressure on maternity beds remains extremely high across the country but Poplar is coping better than most due to the work of Nonnatus House and the popularity of home births under the auspices of the Sisters."

Once we have more details about the festive drama coming in the Christmas special we will update this guide, but one thing that has been confirmed is filming for the festive episode took place in May this year. At the time, the official Call the Midwife Instagram page shared a special clip of some of the cast having a snowball fight! You can see it below...

A post shared by Call the Midwife (@callthemidwife.official) A photo posted by on

It was also revealed on social media that the Turner family would be taking center stage in this year's Christmas special.

A picture of Stephen McGann as Doctor Turner and Max Macmillan as Timothy Turner was shared with fans, along with the caption: "Behind the scenes on the new Call the Midwife Christmas Special: The Turners take to the road! Yesterday it was off to the Royal Dockyard in Chatham, Kent, to film some driving sequences for our new Christmas Special



"This involved a lot of technical fiddling and special effects, but luckily the rain held off! Max Macmillan and Stephen McGann, who play Timothy and Patrick Turner, were confined to the small driver's cabin in their many layers of winter clothing, which - combined with members of the crew squeezed into the back passenger seats - became rather steamy and airless!"

A post shared by Call the Midwife (@callthemidwife.official) A photo posted by on

Call the Midwife Christmas special 2023 cast

The festive special will see Helen George and Olly Rix returning as newlyweds Matthew Aylward and Trixie Franklin, while Jenny Agutter will return as Sister Julienne along with Linda Bassett as Nurse Phyllis Crane, Rebecca Gethings as newcomer Sister Veronica, Georgie Glen as Miss Higgins and Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan.

Megan Cusack will also be returning as Nurse Nancy Corrigan, along with Stephen McGann as Doctor Turner, Laura Main as Shelagh Turner and Max Macmillan as their son Timothy Turner. Alice Brown is also returning as Angela Turner, April Rae Hoang as May Tang and Edward Shaw as Teddy Turner.

Cliff Parisi is also back as Fred Buckle, along with Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle, Daniel Laurie as Reggie Jackson and Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson.

Is there a trailer for the Call the Midwife Christmas special 2023?

Sadly we don't have a trailer just yet, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.