Tabby McTat: voice cast, plot and all about the Christmas animation narrated by Jodie Whittaker

Tabby McTat on BBC One for Christmas 2023 is narrated by Jodie Whittaker.

Tabby McTat is the latest magical animation offering from Magic Light Pictures which will be arriving on BBC One for Christmas 2023.

Yes, the festive season wouldn’t be the same without an on-screen animation from the pen of legendary children’s author Julia Donaldson and illustrator Axel Scheffler (opens in new tab) and this year’s offering, Tabby McTat, based on another of their best-selling children's books, will be looked forward to by kids and parents alike.

After the success of animations such as last year's The Smeds and the Smoos, plus previous adaptations such as Gruffalo, The Gruffalo’s Child, Superworm, Stick Man, The Snail and the Whale and Room on the Broom, this marks the 11th animated special of Julia and Axel's work produced by Magic Light Pictures for the BBC.

The story follows busker Fred and his cat Tabby McTat who enjoy a contented life singing on the streets of London until an unfortunate accident sends Tabby on a wild adventure.

This time the voice cast includes former Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker as narrator, alongside the voices of Rob Brydon, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísú, Cariad Lloyd, Joanna Scanlan and Susan Wokoma as some of the colorful characters (see below for more).

Tabby McTat author Julia Donaldson (opens in new tab) says: "I used to love busking with my husband Malcolm when we were living in Bristol, and also in Paris. We also both love cats - in fact - we've just acquired two new kittens named Tabitha and McTat. So, this story is really close to my heart and combines two of my passions: singing, and cats!"

It's going to be a sure-fire Christmas hit so here's everything you need to know about BBC1 animation Tabby McTat...

Tabby McTat will be shown on BBC One for Christmas 2023.

Usually, these wonderful Magic Light animations are scheduled by the BBC for Christmas Day afternoon but this isn't yet confirmed, so we'll have to wait for now and we'll update with the official air date later this year.

The animation will also be available on BBC iPlayer. We will also update with any international or US release dates.

Tabby McTat will be a wonderful adventure for Christmas 2023. (Image credit: BBC)

Tabby McTat plot

Tabby McTat follows friendly busker Fred and his cute cat Tabby McTat. They love their lives singing on the streets of London to delighted passers-by. Then one day while chasing a thief, Fred falls over and breaks his leg and is whisked away in an ambulance. What will become of the busker’s cat left alone on the streets of the capital city?

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker will is narrate Tabby McTat. (Image credit: BBC)

Tabby McTat voice cast

Tabby McTat is narrated by former Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker. Rob Brydon voices Fred the busker, while Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísú (Gangs of London) is Tabby.

Also listen out for Cariad Lloyd (Peep Show) as Prunella, Joanna Scanlan (The Light In The Hall) as Pat and Susan Wokoma (Enola Holmes) as Sock.

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísú as Elliot in Gangs of London. (Image credit: Nick Briggs/Sky /AMC)

Joanna Scanlan in Welsh thriller The Light In The Hall. (Image credit: BBC/S4C)

Behind the scenes and more about Tabby McTat

The Tabby McTat animation is by Magic Light Pictures while animation services are provided by Red Star Studio. Tabby McTat is directed by Sarah Scrimgeour (Superworm) and Jac Hamman (Superworm); written by Max Lang and Suzanne Lang; and produced by Barney Goodland and Michael Rose of Magic Light Pictures.

The film was acquired by Charlotte Moore, BBC Chief Content Officer and Nawfal Faizullah, BBC Drama Commissioning Editor.

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, says: “Magic Light’s hugely entertaining adaptations of Julia and Axel’s works have been delighting families and viewers of all ages for over a decade now. I know that Tabby is a character loved by many, so I could not be happier that he’ll be brought to life this Christmas on BBC One and iPlayer.”

Producer Barney Goodland reveals: “Julia and Axel's book is a beautiful, heart-warming story that we're delighted to be adapting for BBC viewers this Christmas. The friendship between Fred and Tabby is a truly special one and the film explores how their relationship changes unexpectedly as their lives move forward, and ultimately, how they learn to embrace that change.”

The Smeds and the Smoos was the Magic Light offering on BBC One on Christmas Day 2022. (Image credit: BBC/Magic Light)

Is there a Tabby McTat trailer?

It's too early for a Tabby McTat trailer, but we're sure one will appear in the run-up to Christmas so we'll post it right here as soon as it's ready.