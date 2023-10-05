Beyond Paradise Christmas special: cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Beyond Paradise is enjoying its first-ever Christmas special this festive season.

Yes, just like its sister show, Death in Paradise, spin-off Beyond Paradise is also getting a seasonal edition, with potentially a massive storyline taking place.

Beyond Paradise, which aired earlier in the year, sees Kris Marshall back as his Death in Paradise character, DI Humphrey Goodman. But rather than cracking crimes in the Caribbean, Humphrey is now living in England with his fiancee Martha Lloyd (Not Going Out’s Sally Bretton).

But what’s happening in the festive special? When is it likely to be on? Here's all your questions answered….

The BBC is yet to announce a release date, but it's likely to be around Boxing Day on BBC One, although this is a guess at this stage. The BBC will officially confirm its Christmas TV line-up nearer the time and this time they have a Beyond Paradise and a Death in Paradise festive edition to fit into the schedules!

Plot

(Image credit: BBC/Red Planet Pictures)

Well, Humphrey and Martha almost managed to split up at the end of the first series before they did some serious soul-searching and were reunited in Saint Marie, of all places! So, with the wedding back on, when will it take place? Well, pictures have shown Humphrey and Martha apparently getting married in the fictional Devon town of Shipton Abbott. Martha is wearing a traditional wedding dress, although she does have flip-flops on as they're on the beach! While Humphrey looks smart-ish in a suit — well he’s always a bit disheveled!

This raises many big questions… for a start will they make it down the aisle? Well, it’s Christmas and it would be pretty bleak if they didn’t! Also surely this opens the window for some Death in Paradise characters to turn up in the festive episode? Surely Dwayne, The Commissioner, Florence, Camille, Catherine, and co would like to wish the happy couple all the best?! The Death in Paradise cast have been of course filming their own Christmas special, so how this will all work out is unclear. But it does seem to be that Martha and Humphrey will be getting married in the festive episode. Surely, there will also be a big case for Humphrey to solve to keep him busy? And will Archie, Martha’s former fiancee, throw a spanner in the works?

Cast

Returning are Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman, Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd, Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams, Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford, Felicity Montagu as office support Margo Martins and Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd. No guest stars have been announced yet.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet.