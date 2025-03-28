Beyond Paradise's Esther and Kelby both look for romance in new series tease stars

Beyond Paradise stars Zahra Ahmadi and Dylan Llewellyn have teased that their characters, DS Esther Williams and PC Kelby Harford, are both looking for romance in the new series.

But it appears that Esther will have rather more luck in the dating game. Zahra reveals that Esther gets an exciting love interest in Beyond Paradise season 3, while Dylan says poor Kelby struggles.

Zahra says of Esther: "At this point in the series, she's in such a good place that she's unknowingly giving off a different kind of energy — it's attracting a different kind of man than she's used to. She's hesitant at first because this person isn't someone she'd usually go for.

"But this new, more confident version of Esther thinks, 'OK, let's see where this goes.' Things end up going further than she initially expected, which creates some challenges and forces her to think seriously about the situation. It's not something she's allowed herself to get into since Zoe’s dad, so it's been a long time coming."

Esther appears to find love in new season (Image credit: BBC)

However, Dylan says that although Kelby is forced to turn to help from love guru Margo (Felicity Montagu).



"Kelby is on the dating apps now — he's looking for love, his soulmate. He sees all these people around him in relationships and yearns for that kind of connection. But he's definitely struggling with the dating world.

"It's pretty funny because he messes up some conversations which shows just how nervous and panicked he gets. He turns to Margo for help navigating the apps and, while he stumbles at first, once he gets comfortable, I think he’ll find someone who's lucky to have him. It's a sweet journey for Kelby and it’s fun to watch him grow in that area."

Humphrey and Martha don't look like they will be getting married anytime soon (Image credit: BBC/Joss Barratt)

Meanwhile, it appears that wedding plans are very much on the back burner for DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) and Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton). Sally says: "Humphrey and Martha had a lovely non-wedding last year where they were committed to one another but weren't going to get married in a way that didn't feel right for them. They're in a very happy spot now."



Beyond Paradise season 3 starts on Friday, March 28, at 8 pm on BBC One. Episodes will be released weekly on BBC iPlayer.