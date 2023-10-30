Death in Paradise Christmas special 2023: everything we know

The Death in Paradise Christmas special 2023 is on its way in a Christmas TV highlight.

Yes, the third festive edition of the hit BBC One drama will see DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) and the gang solving a new case.

Ralf earlier this year confirmed that they’d finished filming the Christmas episode, which will air before Death in Paradise season 13 kicks off in January.

The 43-year-old star previously said about getting a Christmas special: "It feels special, being on TV at Christmas. I've been lucky to do it a few times with The Royle Family, and I'm very happy to be doing it all over again."

Tim Key, Executive Producer, Red Planet Pictures says: "We’ve got an amazing and joyful Christmas special in store, and then series 13 begins with our 100th episode, so we’ve got plenty of surprises ready to celebrate that milestone. We’ve got huge plans for the future and can’t wait to get going again".

The BBC has actually already ordered a 2024 Christmas special as well. Plus we also know that there will be a fourteenth series in 2025. And there's also the first Beyond Paradise Christmas special to enjoy as part of this year’s festive telly. That will feature DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) and it will be interesting to see if the festive edition has any more crossovers with Death in Paradise.

Here's everything we know so far…

Death in Paradise Christmas special 2023

The Death in Paradise Christmas special 2023 is likely to air on BBC One on Boxing Day, although the BBC has yet to confirm this. Last year’s special, which you can catch up on iPlayer, aired on Boxing Day, so this seems the most likely day. A US release date is also still to be announced.

Death in Paraidse Christmas special plot

Well, last year Neville ran into Sophie at the airpot and well, let’s just say that relationship didn’t go entirely to plan! We know that Neville is newly single and once again nursing a broken heart. So far no official plot details have been released. Last year Neville got stuck into a “spooky” case, so it will be fascinating to see what’s in store this time.

Death in Paraidse Christmas special cast

Ralf Little is back as DI Neville Parker. Also returning is Shantol Jackson as DS Naomi Thomas, Tahj Miles as Officer Marlon Pryce, Elizabeth Bourgine as Catherine and Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson. The guest stars are yet to be announced. Les Dennis popped up last year, we wonder what the Beeb has up its sleeve this year?

Is there a trailer?

Sadly not yet.