Doctor Who Christmas special 2023: everything we know

The Doctor Who Christmas special 2023 will be the first full adventure for our 15th Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa.

All eyes might currently be on the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials, but there's another treat coming to the Whoniverse this year. Russell T. Davies has returned as the Doctor Who showrunner, and he's brought back the annual Christmas special which he established during his time on New Who back in the 2000s.

Details about the new festive special are being kept tightly under wraps right now, but here's what we know about the Doctor Who Christmas Special 2023 so far.

As of our latest update, we don't yet know exactly when the next Doctor Who Christmas Special will be on TV... save for the fact it will air during the festive period in December. As and when we get a more precise date, we'll be sure to include it here. But our best guess would be either Christmas Day or New Year's Day as it feels like an event moment.

On the bright side, we can look forward to more Christmas specials for the foreseeable future. In December 2022, Russell T. Davies confirmed he was working on a new Christmas Special.

Speaking to Doctor Who Magazine, Davies said that he was working on the script for a 2024 Christmas Special. Even though he didn't specify whether the 2023 and 2024 festive specials would air around Christmas or New Year, we can at the very least look forward to what's in store in these new festive adventures!

Doctor Who Christmas Special 2023 cast

Ncuti Gatwa is set to star. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

It's already been confirmed that the Doctor Who Christmas Special 2023 will see Ncuti Gatwa taking over from David Tennant after the 60th anniversary specials in November. In addition, we'd expect to see his new companion, Ruby Sunday (Coronation Street's Mille Gibson) appear in the special, too.

In a February 2023 edition of Doctor Who Magazine, we learned from script editor Scott Handcock's production diary that a guest star from 2005 would be returning to the show. As they didn't confirm which guest star from the Christopher Eccleston series was making a comeback, we're not sure who will be appearing alongside Ncuti in some of his first scenes as the new Doctor.

Doctor Who Christmas Special 2023 plot: What will the new special be about?

Plot details for the 2023 Doctor Who special have not been revealed just yet, and we expect it'll be a little while before we learn anything else. After all, we still don't know much about the plot of the 60th-anniversary specials just yet!

Is there a Doctor Who Christmas Special 2023 trailer?

Not yet, and we'd expect a new one will only come our way after the 60th anniversary specials in November.