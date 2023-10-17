Nigella’s Amsterdam Christmas Special: what happens, recipes and everything we know

Nigella’s Amsterdam Christmas Special will help us feel very festive and give us some great recipe ideas inspired by the famous Dutch city, TV chef Nigella Lawson has been visiting Amsterdam during the festive season for decades, and in Nigella’s Amsterdam Christmas Special on BBC One, she’s taking us along for the ride.

With its Christmas fairs and the lights glittering over the canals, the city certainly inspires festive feasting, and we join Nigella as she visits markets and artisan food shops to collect the ingredients for her sumptuous Christmas dishes.

“There's nothing better than being able to share enthusiasm and joy, and I look forward to showing viewers the unique magic of Amsterdam at Christmas and unveiling new recipes that, while drawn from the history, culture and ingredients of this breathtakingly beautiful city, give ideas for fabulous, fuss-free feasting here at home,” says Nigella.

So, get ready to embrace the Christmas spirit. Here’s everything you need to know about the series Nigella’s Amsterdam Christmas Special…

Nigella Lawson has some amazing festive recipes. (Image credit: BBC)

Nigella’s Amsterdam Christmas Special is a one-off special that will air on BBC One and BBCiPlayer and is likely to hit our screens in December 2023.

What happens in Nigella’s Amsterdam Christmas Special?

Nigella Lawson is sharing her love for Amsterdam at Christmastime, taking us on a very personal visit to her favourite spots, which include Christmas fairs and specialist food shops.

Inspired by Amsterdam’s Dutch and Indonesian culinary influences, she’ll pick up the ingredients she needs for festive feasting, and then, back home, she’ll create dishes that are both celebratory and simple.

All about Nigella Lawson

Chef Nigella Lawson is the daughter of the late Conservative politician Nigel Lawson, who was Chancellor of the Exchequer in Mrs Thatcher's government.

She started her first series Nigella Bites in 1999 then went on to front Forever Summer with Nigella in 2002 and Nigella in 2005. She’s also made Nigella Express, Nigella Feasts, Nigellissima and Nigella Kitchen and been a judge on MasterChef Australia, My Kitchen Rules and MasterChef UK. Nigella made a voice cameo on Modern Family in 2014.

Nigella’s previous festive shows and book

Nigella’s indulgent recipes are a staple at Christmas time, bringing some festive magic to both our screens and dining tables. In the past, she’s presented the festive shows Nigella’s Christmas Kitchen, Simply Nigella – Christmas Special, Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat Christmas Special and Nigella’s Christmas Table.

She also helped us recreate her festive wonders at home, with her cookbook Nigella Christmas: Food, Family, Friends, Festivities.

Nigella Lawson has plenty of TV shows and books. (Image credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images)

Is there a trailer for Nigella’s Amsterdam Christmas Special?

There's no trailer for Nigella’s Amsterdam Christmas Special yet, but we can’t wait to see what festive treats Nigella is going to rustle up this time. So, when the BBC releases one, we’ll post it here.