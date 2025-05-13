Scandinavia with Simon Reeve: release date, episode guide, interview and everything we know

Scandinavia with Simon Reeve sees the presenter keen to show how Scandinavia isn’t just all about flat-pack furniture, lakeside cabins, Lego and hygge! Across three episodes he travels from Finland, through Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Iceland, meeting fish farmers, army reservists, indigenous reindeer herders and even a happiness professor.

"I visit Denmark quite a lot because my wife is half Danish but I’ve always wanted to explore the other Scandinavian countries," says Simon, 52. "I think viewers will be surprised by how much wealthier and happier the Scandis are compared to us Brits. What I also love about them is they’re so breezy and relaxed. In terms of filming, we never had to do a risk assessment or anything. We’d be filming on boats or ferries and they were like, just don’t fall off!"

Scandinavia with Simon Reeve is a three-part series that starts on Sunday, May 18, on BBC Two, with all three episodes available on BBC iPlayer from then.

What happens in Scandinavia with Simon Reeve?

Scandinavia with Simon Reeve follows Simon as he reveals the hidden side of Scandinavia, from visiting the Finnish-Russian border in Lapland and spending time with a bomb squad in Sweden, to visiting the biggest offshore fish farm in the world in Norway and the mighty Katla volcano in Iceland.

The BBC’s synopsis reads: "The new travelogue is a smorgasbord of Scandi adventures that will see Simon embark on an adventure across Scandinavia, travelling from the Arctic to the Baltic to uncover the secrets of this beautiful and extreme region.‘Nordic societies are known for their wealth and happiness, but the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the impact of mass immigration have put them under new pressure.

"As well as showcasing some of the most spectacular scenery on earth, Scandinavia with Simon Reeve will reveal a hidden side to what has become one of the most important frontiers of Europe. Simon’s Scandinavian journey will take him from the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard and the frozen wilderness of Lapland to NATO’s longest border with Russia, as well as the stunning fjords of Norway to Iceland – the original land of ice and fire. He’ll also travel through Sweden and Denmark, to discover the secrets of these countries’ success, as well as the big challenges they face."

Scandinavia with Simon Reeve episode guide

Check out our guide to all three episodes of Scandinavia with Simon Reeve below…

Episode 1

Simon starts his adventure in Svalbard, the northernmost outpost in Norway. It’s then on to Finland, dubbed the happiest place to live, but which is facing the threat of Russia’s military might since the war in Ukraine. Simon is even shown a nuclear bunker, bizarrely built beneath a Santa-themed shopping park in Lapland, and joins an elite Arctic warfare unit to take part in their training, which unfortunately for Simon means a Wim Hof-style plunge into icy water.

"Our director gave me the eye as if to say, go on, so I had no choice but to plunge in, too," says Simon. "But I did have a bit of a panic about climbing out again and making an idiot of myself in front of all these burly blokes!"

Episode 2

The second leg of his Scandinavia adventure takes Simon from the spectacular Norwegian fjords to the volcanic island of Iceland, as he continues to get to the bottom of how the Scandis have managed to build some of the happiest (and richest) societies on the planet.

In Norway, Simon discovers that it’s down to two controversial industries – fossil fuels and fish farming – when he visits a vast oil and gas refinery, as well as the biggest offshore fish farm in the world. Meanwhile, in Iceland, he travels to the mighty Katla volcano, which scientists reckon could be the next to erupt. But even though he’s travelled to more than 130 countries in his career, he’s blown away by Norway.

"It’s got a claim to be the most beautiful country in the world," Simon says. "We visited the Lofoten Islands in the north and they’re stunning, with misty mountains surrounded by blue sky and sea. I’m at home in most ecosystems but it’s always mountains that make my heart beat a little faster!"

Episode 3

Simon discovers a dark side to Sweden, away from the joys of ABBA and lakeside saunas, when he joins a bomb squad in Malmö. Over the last 10 years, gang warfare in Sweden has exploded, so much so that the gun murder rate in Stockholm is now 30 times that of London, and hand grenades and IEDs aren’t uncommon!

"Sweden has got real issues regarding crime, integration and division that it hasn’t addressed. They have teenage hitmen – it’s completely insane!" says Simon. "A couple of months ago they had eight bombings in just one day. In terms of gang activity the country is in a very tricky state."

To counter all the doom and gloom, Simon also meets Micael Dahlen, a Professor of Happiness at Sweden’s School of Economics, before touring Denmark, the smallest of the five Scandi nations, but also Simon’s favourite!

"Full disclosure, my wife is half Danish, so I have to say that otherwise I’d get in trouble and not be allowed back in the country!" says Simon. "There’s a lot of rivalry between the Scandis. They can get quite antsy about it – plus her relatives are big and burly!"

