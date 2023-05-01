Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget: potential release date, voice cast, plot, interview and everything you need to know

Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget is coming to Netflix in time for Christmas 2023! This stop-motion animation sequel arrives 23 years after Chicken Run became a hit movie worldwide for the world famous Aardman Studios.

The action in Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget is again directed by BAFTA-winner Sam Fell and is set after the events of Chicken Run when GInger and her chicken pals escaped from Tweedy's farm and have settled down to a peaceful life on an island sanctuary, until the hear of a new danger.

Among the Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget voice cast are Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi, Bella Ramsey and Imelda Staunton (for full voice cast see below).

So here's everything you need to know about Netflix movie Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget...

Zachary Levi voices Rocky. (Image credit: Netflix)

Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget launches worldwide on Netflix at the end of 2023, so we're expecting this feelgood animation to arrive in time for Christmas so most likely December 2023. We will of course will update as soon as we hear more.

Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget plot

Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget happens a year or two after the events of Chicken Run. After pulling off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger thinks she has finally found her dream at the a peaceful island sanctuary where the whole flock can live in comfort and security away from the dangers posed by humans and their love of farming chickens for food! After Ginger and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, it seems that Ginger’s happy ending is complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new awful threat. For Ginger and the flock, it means a dangerous new mission that will put their hard-won freedoms at risk. Now they must break back into Tweedy's farm!

Ginger, voiced by Thandiwe Newton, is on a mission in Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget . (Image credit: Netflix)

Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget voice cast

There is a top voice cast for Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget, some new to this sequel and others who appeared in the original Chicken Run. Listen out for Thandiwe Newton as Ginger, Zachary Levi as Rocky, while The Last Of Us star Bella Ramsey voices their daughter Molly. Also listen out for Imelda Staunton who is back as Bunty, and other returnees Jane Horrocks is voicing Babs again and Lynn Ferguson is back as Mac.

Among the new voice cast are David Bradley who is voicing Fowler, Romesh Ranganathan is Nick, Daniel Mays is Fetcher, Josie Sedgwick-Davies is back as Frizzle and Nick Mohammed is Dr Fry.

Bella Ramsey will voice Molly. (Image credit: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Is there a trailer for Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget?

There's no trailer for Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget just yet, but when Netflix releases one we'll be sure to post here. In the meantime, as a refresher, here's the trailer for original 2000 movie Chicken Run...

Sam Fell on the ideas behind Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget

Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget is directed by Sam Fell, who says: "Let me take you back to the year 2000 beginning of the century when people smoked indoors, but there was a ray of light when Aardman Studios in Bristol, England released their first feature film Chicken Run, a lovingly crafted stop motion masterpiece with heart, humour and a drama based on one of the best one wartime pictures of all time, The Great Escape but with chickens. It was instant classic adored by millions of people across the planet, and became the highest grossing stop motion feature film ever.

"Now 23 years later, we're bringing you the next chapter. Why did it take so long? Well, Chicken Run was a tough act to follow and there were numerous attempts, until eight years ago, when an idea emerged that felt like it could deliver on the promise. It's a simple idea — they broke out of a chicken farm and this time they're breaking in. It's going to be a big comedic action heist movie, aka Chicken Impossible.

"So for the last six years, I've been working tirelessly with a dedicated team of writers story artists, designers, sculptors, costume makers, builders, animators and digital artists, working on what can only be described as an almost infinite labour of love. There's no doubt for us that this is a major milestone project for the studio, and it's not just a homage to the past but an evolution of a warm-hearted, funny and exciting movie with a very positive message for our times.

"We have many of the original cast returning such as Imelda Staunton, Jane Horrocks, Ferguson, along with some exciting new ones, the amazing Thandiwe Newton giving the strength and vulnerability to the role of ginger. Zachary Levi plays Rocky, with irresistible humour and charm, and playing their daughter Molly is the ridiculously talented Bella Ramsey who brings over nuanced pathos and humour as seen recently in The Last Of Us but with a bit less sweat."

Jane Horrocks is back voicing Babs. (Image credit: Netflix)

Behind the scenes and more on Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget

Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget is and Aardman Studios production directed by Sam Fell, from a screenplay by writers Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and Rachel Tunnard. The executive producers are Peter Lord, Nick Park, Carla Shelley, Paul Kewley and Karey Kirkpatrick.