'The Weakest Link' with Romesh Ranganathan: all about the Christmas special and new series

Romesh Ranganathan takes over from Anne Robinson as new host of 'The Weakest Link' during Christmas 2021.

The Weakest Link is a classic BBC1 show known for its bossy host Anne Robinson giving contestants her trademark "glare", a raised eyebrow, and cutting remark should they displease her.

It last aired in 2017 for a Children In Need special but the game show has been revived by BBC1 in time for its Christmas TV 2021 schedule and the new host is comedian Romesh Ranganathan, so it should be a whole lot kinder and pleasant for those competing in the studio than when Anne was in charge. Although we do accept she's not quite so scary hosting Countdown on Channel 4 these days!

So here's all we can tell you about The Weakest Link Christmas Special and the new BBC1 series hosted by Romesh Ranganathan...

Anne Robinson presented 'The Weakest Link' for 17 years. (Image credit: BBC)

A release date for this new 12-part series of The Weakest Link plus the Christmas special on BBC1 hasn't been finalised yet but we know the shows presented by Romesh will air over the festive season. We will update with the air date when we find out. The Christmas show and all subsequent episodes of The Weakest Link will also become available on BBCiPlayer shortly after they air on BBC1.

Is there a trailer for 'The Weakest Link' with Romesh Ranganathan?

There's no trailer available yet for The Weakest Link with Romesh in charge, but if one does drop up we'll be sure to post.

Romesh on now hosting 'The Weakest Link'

BAFTA award-winning comedian Romesh Ranganathan promises to bring his own twist to The Weakest Link which has been one of the world’s most iconic quizzes over the past few decades.

Romesh says: “It’s an honour to be asked to bring what is basically a TV institution back to our screens. Anne Robinson was an amazing host and to step into her shoes is an anxiety-inducing privilege. I’m hoping we’ve found a way to make both the fans of the show happy as well as bringing a new audience to it. If not, accept this as my apology.”

Romesh currently hosts his BBC2 series The Ranganation and is a co-host of A League Of Their Own on Sky Max along with Jamie Redknapp and Freddie Flintoff. Also for Sky Max, Romesh joins fellow comedian Rob Beckett for a series of hilarious challenges in Rob vs Romesh.

New 'The Weakest Link' host Romesh Ranganathan tried Olympic gymnastics for his Sky Max series 'Rob vs Romesh' earlier this year. (Image credit: Sky)

'The Weakest Link' Christmas Special — who's taking part

For The Weakest Link Christmas Special, new host Romesh is joined by eight celebrities, each with their own connection to Christmas who'll have to work as a team to try to win a maximum prize of £50,000 for their chosen charity. We will update which famous faces are putting on their Christmas jumpers, Santa hats and blouses as soon as we find out.

Each round one player will be voted The Weakest Link by their fellow contestants and will leave with nothing. After a final head to head one celebrity will be crowned The Strongest Link and will take the prize, for a charity of their choice.

More about 'The Weakest Link' new series

The Weakest Link is a BBC Studios Entertainment Production for BBC1. The new series has been filmed in Glasgow and is a 12-parter. It was commissioned by Kate Phillips, Director of Entertainment. The Executive Producer for BBC Studios is Pete Ogden. The Commissioning Editor for the BBC is Neil McCallum.