‘Christmas Cruising with Susan Calman’: release date, destinations and all you need to know about her festive trips

'Christmas Cruising with Susan Calman'... will she be dancing with the captain?

In Christmas Cruising with Susan Calman the comedian has big shoes to fill! It’s her first appearance since it was announced that she’d be taking over the ‘Cruising With’ series from legendary cruising crooner Jane McDonald.

But there’s plenty of laughter, stunning scenery and a real-life winter wonderland, as Susan boards a Christmas cruise of Norway’s stunning coastline. With a different destination on the agenda every night, she’ll meet local people, explore Christmas markets, spot the Northern Lights and even try a reindeer sledding experience in the Arctic Circle.

Here’s everything you need to know about this new Channel 5 series which will be a highlight of Christmas TV in 2021…

Christmas Cruising with Susan Calman will launch on Channel 5 on Monday Dec. 20 at 9pm, with the next episode showing on Tuesday Dec. 21 at 9pm. The two-parter will later be shown on streaming service My5.

'Christmas Cruising with Susan Calman' — where Susan goes

The first episode of Christmas Cruising with Susan Calman sees Susan travel from Dover to the southern Norwegian city of Stavanger. On shore a Yule Viking welcome awaits, followed by a visit to Fargegaten (which translates as Colour Street) where all the houses are painted in different colours, based on a Miami Vice inspired colour scheme! Then, it's off to the port town Ålesund, known for its art nouveau architectural style, before the ship navigates the stunning Lofoten Islands where Susan brews some unique ‘Calman’ beer and enjoys a traditional Norwegian Christmas dinner. As the ship crosses the Arctic Circle, temperatures plummet, and Susan joins her fellow passengers for a reindeer sledding experience.

In the second episode of Christmas Cruising with Susan Calman, Susan goes in search of the legendary Northern Lights and has a go at some husky dog sledding in the snowy northern town of Finnsnes. Then it’s on to beautiful Bergen, which has a stunning Christmas market, and a chance to chop down her very own Christmas tree in an enchanted forest nearby. Finally, her trip concludes with some carol singing in Bergen town square.

Is there a trailer for 'Christmas Cruising with Susan Calman'?

There’s no trailer for Christmas Cruising with Susan Calman just yet, but we’ll update as soon as one lands. It’s bound to be packed full of gorgeous locations and thrilling adventures that might inspire you to start planning your own dream cruise to Norway.

Where have we seen Susan Calman on TV before?

The Scottish comedian is well known for presenting the popular quiz Top Class on CBBC and the BBC2 cookery challenge Great British Menu. She’s regularly appeared on QI and Mock the Week, and she also partnered Kevin Clifton on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017. She’s also no stranger to travel shows with the Channel 5 series Secret Scotland, Susan Calman’s Grand Days Out and Susan Calman’s Grand Week by the Sea, which was shown earlier this year.

Susan Calman presenting Grand Days Out, also on Channel 5. (Image credit: Channel 5)

How long did Jane McDonald present her 'Cruising With' show on Channel 5?

Cruising With Jane McDonald began in 2017 on Channel 5, spawned more than seven series and earned her a BAFTA! Jane became famous following her appearance on BBC1’s docusoap The Cruise in 1998 and has gone on to present Loose Women and Jane McDonald and Friends.