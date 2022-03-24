Cruising with Susan Calman — release date, destinations and everything we know

Susan gets a little help from the crew as she rounds off each episode with a song!

Susan Calman had some big shoes to fill when it was announced she would be replacing singer and presenter Jane McDonald at the helm of Channel 5’s popular travelogue Cruising With…

But after a successful maiden voyage showcasing the magical Norwegian coastline in Christmas Cruising with Susan Calman, the Scottish comedian is now heading into sunnier climes as she embarks on a full series of adventures.

In the six-parter, Susan will board three cruises, the first of which takes her to the Canary Islands, Madeira and northern Spain. The second cruise will see Susan sailing around the Mediterranean and the third begins further afield in Florida where she sets sail for a cruise of the Caribbean.

And she certainly packs in a lot on the way!

As well as getting involved in all the activities onboard the cruise ships, including a trivia quiz, a pampering session in the spa, an art class and a dance lesson, Susan has all kinds of fun adventures when she disembarks to explore each port of call.

In fact, Susan’s game for anything, even if it means having to face her fear of heights on a cable car and a glass-floored walkway on board the ship!

She also gets to know the crew and lends them a hand with their daily tasks, from helping out on the passengers’ help desk to serving afternoon tea from an unwieldy trolley!

As in previous series with Jane McDonald, each episode is rounded off with a song… but don't be fooled into thinking it's Susan who's singing classics such as "Copacabana" and "I Wanna Dance with Somebody"!

From anchors aweigh to the last port of call, here’s everything you need to know about Cruising with Susan Calman…

When does Cruising with Susan Calman air?

Cruising with Susan Calman begins on Friday, April 1 on Channel 5 at 9.00pm.

Cruising with Susan Calman — Episode Guide

Episodes 1 & 2: The Canary Islands, Madeira and Spain

For her first cruise of the series, Susan begins her journey in Southampton where she boards the Regal Princess.

After checking out her cabin, Susan goes out on the deck to meet some of her fellow passengers and some of the 2000-strong crew, including cruise director Andi, who makes sure that all the holidaymakers have a good time onboard.

Susan's first stop is Gran Canaria where she goes jet skiing, enjoys a spot of shopping and finds out what the nightlife is like, meeting some of the drag queens who entertain the crowds at the famous Yumbo Centre.

The next port of call is Lanzarote, where Susan goes diving to see the marine life before returning to the ship for a trivia quiz with Andi and some new friends.

Susan meets cruise director Andi who makes sure everyone has a good time on board! (Image credit: Channel 5)

In Tenerife, Susan turns petrolhead as she takes a motorbike ride to the island's live volcano, Mount Teide, and enjoys the amazing lunar-like landscape.

On the Madeira leg of her journey. Susan joins some fellow passengers on a trip to the island's stunning botanical gardens, but getting there involves a trip on a cable car which doesn't go down too well with our host as she hates heights!

The return trip is equally as hair-raising as Susan and her new friends take a downhill basket ride… which is just as it sounds!

One of Madeira's most famous attractions, it's a sledge ride in a wicker basket down the island's steep streets… They are steered by two 'carreiros', or sledge drivers, who control this unusual mode of transport by making use of their boots as brakes!

Also on this trip, Susan attends a dance class, has an art lesson and enjoys a pampering session in the spa.

She also gives the crew a hand by helping out on the passengers' help desk, serving afternoon tea and mixing a few cocktails in the bar!

Episodes 3 & 4: The Mediterranean

For her next sun-soaked adventure, Susan boards one of the biggest ships in the world.

On this trip, Susan visits Athens, where she explores Greece's ancient capital, and then heads off for an incredible trip around the Greek islands.

The other destinations on this journey include stop-offs in Montenegro, Sicily, Italy and Spain.

Along the way, she’ll wander through streets lined with whitewashed buildings, meet people who sell produce and handicrafts at colorful markets and visit ancient fortified medieval cities and archaeological treasures.

Episodes 5 & 6: The Caribbean

For her final trip of the series, Susan heads to the other side of the Atlantic where she sets sail from Florida to explore the Caribbean and onto the wonder of the Panama Canal and Costa Rica.

Susan Calman gets to know the crew as well as her fellow passengers! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Q&A with Susan Calman!

We caught up with Susan to talk about her first series of Cruising With…

How are you finding being the new presenter of Cruising With…?

"Before I did the first show [Christmas Cruising With Susan Calman], I hadn’t been abroad in a decade, which was partly because I was usually touring or working. This is really making me spread my wings in so many different ways, which is great!"

What have you been enjoying most about life on a cruise ship?

"What I love is that you check-in, you unpack, and that is it. You get to experience lots of different places, but you’re not unpacking all the time. I absolutely adore that."

On board, you help some of the crew with their daily tasks. Who stands out?

"I loved meeting flower arranger Chantal. You walk past these big arrangements and you don’t realise there’s someone on deck beavering away on them. It’s nice to shine the light on some of the members of staff you don’t automatically think of."

You also get to serve afternoon tea to holidaymakers…

"Yes, the tea trolley was quite unwieldy! I tried my best but presentation was lacking as blobs of cream landed next to a fish sandwich! None of the jobs I had before becoming a comedian were in the hospitality sector and I think that comes across very clearly!"

Your itineraries are jam-packed. How have you found the more adventurous activities such as jet-skiing and deep-sea diving?

"I’m not someone who likes to do a lot of high-octane things. But one of the things I love about doing this show is that you end up doing things you never thought you would do. I never thought I would do something like jet-skiing, but I absolutely loved it! I’ve become more adventurous since hitting 40. I think when you get a little bit older, you think I really need to experience new things."

Is there any activity you wouldn’t do?

"I’ve discovered there’s only one thing I don’t like – jumping off things! I had a terrible time abseiling in Cheddar Gorge for my other series, [Channel 5’s] Grand Day Out. So, abseiling, bungee jumping and skydiving are out. Anything else I’ll have a go at."

Is there one experience you would like to repeat?

"The Portuguese custard tarts that I had in Madeira! I love a Portuguese custard tart and to have a proper one in Madeira was one of the greatest moments of my life! If I could I would like to have one every day until the day I die!"

There's a lot of laughter on your trip, but there are a few teary moments, too…

"I cry at everything. There was one moment when I was working on the passengers' help desk and a woman told me she had just been given the all-clear for cancer, so I jumped over the desk and just wanted to throw my arms around her. That was absolutely genuine. We all know people who have had that moment and it’s a beautiful thing so that was me away! There were so many beautiful moments on these cruises so yes I was crying a lot! There were lots of people who came up to me with beautiful stories that weren't filmed. I think it’s a lovely thing to be with so many people and getting to know them. I love it."

There's also an emotional moment when you attend the wedding of two passengers who get married on board…

"I'm notorious for crying at weddings. At my own wedding, I looked like I was being held hostage because I was crying so much!"

What was the funniest moment on your trip?

"I absolutely loved formal night on the Regal Princess. People were having portraits taken by a photographer and they kept asking me to be in their photos, so I would find myself in the embrace of two strangers, smiling, as if it was my mum and my dad and me on a family cruise. It tickles me to know that all over the country people have got photos where we look like a family. I was in a lot of people’s photos!"

Of all the places you visit for this series, which is your favorite?

"I loved everywhere because I hadn’t been to a lot of the places before, so it was all new to me. I did really enjoy Rome because I’ve always wanted to go there."

At the end of each episode, you perform a dance routine. Did your time on BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing help you prepare?

"On Strictly [Susan finished in seventh place in the 2017 series], we had a week of intense practice, but we didn’t do anything like that on Cruising With… It was the most high pressure dance situation I have ever been in, and having done Strictly, that says quite a lot! It was extraordinary, though, because we thought a few people would turn up to watch, but there were actually about 2,000 who came to dance along. It was quite something! I just think it’s lovely to end a show on a really happy and joyous note."

Susan likes to end each episode with a song! (Image credit: Channel 5)

How have you found travelling alone?

"I don’t mind travelling by myself at all. My wife [Lee] might come on a cruise this year, though. I don’t think anyone else would put up with my foibles!"

If you could pick a famous travelling companion, who would you choose?

"Without question, Joanna Lumley, Helen Mirren, Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders. Plus, about another 20 people, including Cheryl Baker — I think she’d be a hoot!"