Susan Calman’s Grand Week by the Sea series 2 — air date, interview, destinations, episode guide, celebrity guests and all about her 2022 series

Susan Calman’s Grand Week by the Sea is back for a second series on Channel 5 and this time the five-parter for 2022 sees the travel-loving comedian catch up with celebrity friends such as Debbie McGee and Dame Arlene Phillips in some of Britain’s best seaside resorts. Across five episodes running on consecutive nights on Channel 5, the comedian will visit Skegness, the Isle of Wight, Weymouth, Tenby and Scarborough and in each destination she’ll meet up with a different celebrity. She will catch up with Debbie McGee, Michaela Strachan, Strictly star Ore Oduba, Anthea Turner and Arlene Phillips, who each have personal connections to the resorts they visit. And there will be plenty of fish and chips and ice creams along the way.

"I loved spending time with all of the celebrities," says Susan. "I loved hearing their stories and feeling the nostalgia and the warmth they have for the places. I honestly had a ball. The enthusiasm you see from me is genuine. The seaside towns are all very different but they all evoke that feeling of nostalgia. We used to go on holiday to an island off the coast of Scotland called Arran. We’d get there and set up the windbreak and no matter how cold it was, we’d get in that sea. I always remember mum saying, “you’re on your holidays, you’re going to have a good time. Get in that sea”. And we would all get in that sea.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Susan’s seaside adventures in Susan Calman’s Grand Week by the Sea series 2 on Channel 5…

Susan Calman’s Grand Week by the Sea series 2 starts on Channel 5 on Monday August 1 at 8pm and runs on consecutive nights at the same time until Friday August 5 2022. The five episodes will also become available on streaming service My5.

Susan Calman’s Grand Week by the Sea series 2 — celebrity guests

In season 2 of Susan Calman’s Grand Week by the Sea, Susan meets Debbie McGee in Skegness where Debbie and her late husband, magician and TV personality Paul Daniels, spent their first weekend away together. She then gets together with Springwatch presenter Michaela Strachan in the Isle of Wight, where they play mini golf. In Weymouth, Susan and Strictly star Ode Oduba go jet skiing and then in Tenby she meets Anthea Turner. Finally in Scarborough she chats to for Strictly judge and dance choreographer Arlene Phillips about her memories of the place.

Susan Calman on the destinations and exclusive episode guide

We were lucky to do a recent interview with Susan Calman who gave us an exclusive episode guide for Susan Calman’s Grand Week by the Sea series 2. Take a look below...

Episode 1: Skegness

Susan visits ‘bracing Skegness’ where she puts her trusty windbreak to good use. She makes a ‘bucket-list trip’ to Butlins to meet the famous red coats and takes on an escape room with Debbie McGee (see main picture above). She stays in a traditional B&B and while Debbie releases a rehabilitated seal, Susan makes her own rum. “In Skegness I lost my £20 note. That was humiliating. I put it down on the donut counter and it literally blew halfway down the beach and I had to run and get it. I love the way everyone just stood and watched me as I ran down the beach to get my £20 back,” recalls Susan.

Episode 2: Isle of Wight

Susan then heads to the Isle of Wight, arriving by hovercraft before braving a chair lift. “I’m not great with heights but it was worth it. The view was incredible. That was quite good for me as a personal challenge to get over my fears,” says Susan. As a card-carrying member of the Spice Girls’ fan club, the comedian is excited to see the famous Spice Bus, used in the movie Spice World. She also flies a kite, visits a model village and plays mini golf with Michaela Strachan.

Episode 3: Weymouth

Susan visits the golden sands of Weymouth and rides the land train. She heads to Sandworld to learn how to make the perfect sandcastle and helps feed the cygnets in a colony of mute swans. Then she and Strictly star Ore Oduba enjoy a jet ski ride. “It’s one of the sexiest things you’ll ever see. Me and Ore in wetsuits, jet skiing in Weymouth harbour,” laughs Susan. And just when you think you’ve seen everything, Susan meets three ‘mermaids’ enjoying a swim in the ocean.

Episode 4: Tenby

In Tenby, Susan meets Anthea Turner for a competitive game of beach boules. She also braves a chilly swim in the sea with a group of triathletes. Wandering around the seaside resort she meets a bridegroom waiting to marry his bride and chats to a local artist. “Meeting that lovely bridegroom on his wedding day was a lovely thing. Sometimes the best things happen when you just wander through a place, see what you find and chat to people,” says Susan.

Episode 5: Scarborough

Susan visits Scarborough where she tries to dance a tango at a tea dance. “I failed miserably because I didn’t have Kevin Clifton telling me how to do it,” says the former Strictly contestant. She gets together with Dame Arlene Phillips and they go on a miniature train ride together. Susan also heads to the incredible Scarborough Fair Collection, which is full of fairground rides and cars.

Is there a trailer for Susan Calman’s Grand Week by the Sea season 2?

It doesn’t look like Channel 5 will release a trailer for Susan Calman’s Grand Week by the Sea season 2. Keep an eye on this page and if one drops we’ll put it up on here.

