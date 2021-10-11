Best Channel 4 documentaries — all the must-see TV docs to watch on All 4

'The Supervet' is one of the best Channel 4 documentaries you can enjoy right now.

Here's our guide to the best Channel 4 documentaries you can watch right now.

Whether you want a look inside a hospital, learn about serial killers, or enjoy seeing what animals get up to, there's a documentary for everyone on All4. Many of these documentaries are several seasons in now too, so there's plenty of great episodes to binge-watch.

24 Hours in A&E, The Supervet, One Born Every Minute and The Secret Life of the Zoo are just some of the great documentaries you can watch right now, so scroll down and find out which ones we recommend and why you should definitely tune in...

What are the best Channel 4 documentaries to stream right now?

'24 Hours in A&E'

24 Hours in A&E follows NHS doctors working in a busy accident and emergency departments. Originally it was filmed in King's College Hospital before moving to St George's Hospital in Tooting in season 7 where it's been filmed ever since. The documentary gives viewers a raw and honest look at what life is like for the staff and patients there, with plenty of interesting stories and fascinating treatments to learn more about.

Episodes: 275 (24 seasons)

Average episode length: 47 minutes

What the critics say: The Guardian's Chitra Ramaswamy said: "Everyone’s stories matter in A&E. And even the moments providing levity are sad. Let’s admit it, the main reason for tuning in to this series, which is always better than I think it’s going to be, is the relief it guarantees."

'The Supervet'

Animal lovers won't want to miss out on The Supervet, a documentary series that follows Professor Noel Fitzpatrick as he cares for a variety of pets and animals in need of treatment. Fans have praised him for his caring demeanor and his passion for animals in general. There's some very emotional moments throughout the series too, but it offers a raw and honest look at veterinary care and the realities of operating on animals. The series is filmed at Fitzpatrick Referrals Veterinary Practice in Eashing, Surrey.

Episodes: 115 (16 seasons)

Average episode length: 47 minutes

What the critics say: Nicky Findley from the Bournemouth Echo wrote: "To cope with the frustration of not being able to fix the animal, he invented a superhero character in his head - Vetman who would solve all the problems of the animal world with bionic dust. However he isn't afraid to show death and his failures too."

'One Born Every Minute'

Following the perspective of the parents-to-be and the maternity ward staff at a variety of hospitals, One Born Every Minute offers viewers an honest and emotional look at new parents and babies cared for in hospitals. There's plenty of dramatic moments and heartwarming scenes as people work around the clock to support those welcoming new arrivals. The series explores Caesarians, premature babies, babies who need specialist care, hypnobirthing, and more.

Episodes: 112 (11 seasons)

Average episode length: 47 minutes

What the critics say: The Guardian's Sam Wollaston writes: "This is childbirth, about the most dramatic, emotional thing that happens in anyone’s life, and One Born Every Minute captures that well."

'The Secret Life of the Zoo'

Narrated by Tamsin Greig and Olivia Colman, The Secret Life of the Zoo follows the staff and animals who live and work in Chester Zoo. With 21,000 animals living at the zoo there's plenty for viewers to learn about, as we get a closer look at the bonds between keepers and animals. There are fixed cameras in the various enclosures too, which brings us even closer to the animals and their habitats. This is definitely a must-watch for animal lovers and is fun for the whole family.

Episodes: 73 (10 seasons)

Average episode length: 47 minutes

What the critics say: Gerard O'Donovan of The Daily Telegraph said: "For those who like their nature full of cute oohs and aahs, rather than red in tooth and claw, The Secret Life of the Zoo gently ticked all the boxes."

'Surviving A Serial Killer'

Highly personal documentary series Surviving a Serial Killer interviews those who have survived close encounters with infamous murderers such as Ted Bundy, Peter Sutcliffe and John Wayne Gacy. Whether it's surviving an attack or entering a relationship without knowing the truth about them, these individuals open up about their experiences across the six-part series.

This series is also available to watch on-demand via Apple TV.

Episodes: 6 (1 season)

Average episode length: 45 minutes

'Britain's Most Historic Towns'

Professor Alice Roberts presents Britain’s Most Historic Towns, taking us on a tour of some of the sites in the UK that have plenty of stories to tell. She explores the history behind various areas, showing us inside churches, castles, tea rooms, and more to paint a picture of what life was like many years ago in these well-known towns.

Episodes: 19 (3 seasons)

Average episode length: 47 minutes

What the critics say: Praising the Canterbury episode in particular, Gillean Craig wrote in Church Times: "Alice Roberts’s choice of Canterbury as the city that best illustrates the Plantagenet chapter of our island story presented a feast of gorgeous images in Britain’s Most Historic Towns"