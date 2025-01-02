Susan Calman's Cruise Of A Lifetime, release date, locations and everything we know

Susan's heading off on new adventures in Susan Calman's Cruise Of A Lifetime.

Susan Calman's Cruise Of A Lifetime will see the beloved comedian heading off on some of the world’s most breathtaking voyages and luckily for us, she is taking us along for the ride!

Cruise enthusiast Susan is no stranger to embarking on amazing trips around the world, but this new series promises to be her most exciting yet as she samples the delights on some of the most amazing cruises the world has to offer.

So if you are looking for a way to banish those January blues and set your sights on sunnier horizons, this could well be the perfect show for you. Here is everything we know about Susan Calman's Cruise Of A Lifetime...

Susan Calman's Cruise Of A Lifetime airs on Channel 5 on Friday, January 3 at 9pm. The series will then air in the same slot, weekly.

You can also catch up on missed episodes on Channel 5 on-demand service My5.

Susan Calman's Cruise Of A Lifetime locations

The first two episodes see Susan enjoy an enchanting journey through Old Delhi's bustling markets, visit the Taj Mahal, and sample local food in Agra. In Jaipur, Susan marvels at the Amer Fort and learns traditional textile crafts. Finally, she arrives in Kolkata for a river journey up the Ganges on an indulgent seven-night cruise aboard the ultra-luxe Ganges Voyager II.

The rest of the series will see Susan then head to Norway, Greece, the Caribbean, Australia and New Zealand.

Is there a trailer for Susan Calman's Cruise Of A Lifetime?

While we are yet to get an official trailer for Susan Calman's Cruise Of A Lifetime from Channel 5, Susan did share one on her Instagram account.

You can watch below and see what sort of adventures Susan will be heading on as she hits the high seas...

Behind the scenes and more on Susan Calman's Cruise Of A Lifetime

Susan Calman's Cruise Of A Lifetime is brought to you by Jenny MacLeod as Series Producer, Kieron Collins as Executive Producer, and Paul Stead also as Executive Producer.