'The Wall vs. Celebrities' Christmas specials: Danny Dyer plays along with Walford pals and comedians

The Wall vs Celebrities is set to give us some tense studio high jinks this Christmas with two festive specials on BBC1, plus Danny Dyer's game show with balls is back for a brand new series in the new year.

Danny's two Christmas specials feature some familiar faces trying to raise money for their chosen charities, as the first features Danny’s EastEnders co-stars Maddy Hill and James Bye, aka Walford’s Nancy Carter and Martin Fowler. The second special then sees comedians and real-life couple Sarah Millican and Gary Delaney taking on the mighty Wall of dropping balls too.

As a reminder The Wall sees contestants in pairs answering questions voiced by TV news legend Angela Rippon as balls quickly fall through the Wall, which resembles a giant penny drop machine from an amusement arcade! Where these balls land — in slots at the bottom representing different cash amounts — decides the money which is won or lost! Will The Wall play Grinch for this festive season or can Maddy, James, Sarah and Gary win big for their charities?

Here's our guide to The Wall vs Celebrities Christmas Specials...

Danny Dyer hosts as his EastEnders co-stars James Bye and Maddy Hill play 'The Wall vs Celebrities' for charity. (Image credit: BBC)

The Christmas specials of The Wall vs Celebrities are on BBC1 and we will update date their air dates as soon as we hear the BBC's festive scheduling. These episodes will be released on the BBCiPlayer streaming service shortly afterwards.

Danny Dyer has said on hosting The Wall: "It’s just mad and a weird thing to do, It was nerve-wracking at first as there’s anxiety because it’s a trip into the unknown. But I’m really loving it. You get caught up in the drama as there’s some serious readies at stake."

