'Susan Calman's Grand Week By The Sea' on Channel 5 — release date, destinations, celebrity guests, and everything you need to know

In Susan Calman's Grand Week By The Sea, the travel-loving comedian will be making her way around Britain to experience the great British seaside holiday in all its glory. With a different destination on the agenda every night, she'll be finding out what makes each spot unique, meeting the local people, trying out new activities — and definitely finding time for a few ice creams along the way.

Here's everything you need to know about the new Channel 5 series.

Susan Calman's Grand Week By The Sea begins on Monday 28 June at 8pm on Channel 5. The five-part series will be stripped every night across the week at the same time, finishing on Friday, 2 July.

Susan Calman's Grand Week By The Sea destinations

On Monday, Susan's in Great Yarmouth, where she joins in a synchronised swimming performance at the Hippodrome Circus — Britain's last remaining circus building. She also learns how to get the letters inside a stick of rock.

Tuesday sees Susan in Brighton, where she ventures up the 162m-tall i360 Viewing Tower, finds out more about the growing popularity of local wines on a vineyard tour, and tries her hand at beach volleyball. On Wednesday, Susan is in St Ives, hoping to spot some seals, and also sampling the best seafood platter in Britain.

Susan with the RNLI volunteers. (Image credit: Channel 5)

On Thursday, Susan will be in Southend-on-Sea, where she boards a narrow-gauge railway to explore the world's largest pleasure pier. She also takes part in a life-saving exercise with local RNLI volunteers, and visits the only Southend B&B with a five-star rating to find out what it takes to achieve the gold standard.

Friday's final show takes her to Blackpool, where she danced the paso doble on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, for a triumphant return to the dance floor and a spot of bingo.

Susan Calman's Grand Week By The Sea celebrity guests

As an added bonus, Susan will be joined by a famous pal on each of her visits. Joe Pasquale joins her in Great Yarmouth, and fellow comedian Zoe Lyons will be her travel companion in Brighton.

Linda Robson joins Susan Calman on the seafront in Southend. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Gyles Brandreth is with Susan in St Ives, and Linda Robson will be sharing her memories of seaside holidays in Southend. And in Friday's Blackpool finale, who better to join her than her former Strictly dance partner Kevin Clifton?