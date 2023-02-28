Beyond Paradise theme to be revealed in episode two after complaints

Beyond Paradise debuted on the BBC with killer ratings and great reviews, however, some fans were baffled by the "new theme tune".

Death in Paradise is famed for its wonderful uplifting theme, which viewers often joke seems completely inappropriate as it normally plays out just after someone has been murdered!

Tuning into the new spin-off show starring Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman, everyone was expecting something similar. And then, well, the complaints started!

"I was hoping Beyond Paradise was equally as catchy…. Unfortunately it isn’t," tweeted one viewer.

Another wrote: "Sorry but what the f*ck is this theme tune for Beyond Paradise? You can't even dance to it?”

However, the show’s executive producer Tim Key has clarified that the show hasn’t played its theme tune yet.

"For the record - you’ve not heard the theme tune yet. We did something different in ep 1. Title sequence arrives in ep 2 complete with @bellowheaduk's amazing theme music. Working with them and @magnusfiennes has been one of the biggest joys of this adventure."

(Image credit: BBC)

Magnus Fiennes, the brother of actors Ralph and Joseph Fiennes, the composer behind the opening theme tune of Death in Paradise and Beyond Paradise.

Talking about the importance of music to both shows, Tim previously said: "The music is a huge part of the success of the show, which immediately takes you to a specific place. I have become obsessed with bringing a music identity to Beyond Paradise. We are lucky to be working with Magnus Fiennes after working with him on Death in Paradise. We have worked hard to bring a modern, folk influence to the show, making a unique sound which I am really excited about. And getting Bellowhead on board was amazing."

Meanwhile, Beyond Paradise scored over four million viewers for its opening episode. Episode two, to be shown on Friday at 8 pm on BBC1, sees Humphrey and Martha throw themselves into work in an attempt to distract themselves from recent events.

For Humphrey, this means investigating one of the strangest cases he's ever encountered — an entire family has vanished, leaving their TV and lights on and dinner half-eaten. Martha prepares for the launch of her café, but is thrown when a face from the past shows up...

After all this, we're hoping the new theme is a cracker!