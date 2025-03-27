How to watch Beyond Paradise season 3 online or on TV

We're heading back to Shipton Abbott for a new series of the hugely successful Death in Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise. Beyond Paradise season 3 once again stars Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman, who faces a string of devilishly difficult cases to solve.

UK viewers can watch Beyond Paradise season 3 online on BBC iPlayer, although please note episodes are being added weekly and not as a box set. It doesn’t matter if you're out of the country, either, as you can watch Beyond Pardise season 3 on BBC iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN.

We hope the new series will see Humphrey and Martha (Sally Bretton) finally tie the knot. But could the return of Jamie Bamber as Martha's old flame Archie Hughes cause trouble?

Humphrey now has a great relationship with his team: DS Esther Williams (Zahra Ahmadi), Margo Martins (Felicity Montagu) and PC Kelby Hartford (Dylan Llewellyn). Meanwhile, the BBC has revealed there's a string of top name guest stars in this season, including Hugh Dennis (Outnumbered) as local councillor Arthur Donelan and Steve Oram (DI Ray) and Gabby Best (Changing Ends) as Humphrey and Esther's Cornish policing counterparts, who feature in the first episode.

The cases include a body discovered in a river on the county border, a perplexing chocolate box poisoning, a long-standing farming feud, and a spiking incident at sea.

How to watch Beyond Paradise season 3 online in the UK

Humphrey's back! UK viewers can watch Beyond Paradise season 3 on BBC One every Friday from March 28 at 8 pm UK time. Alternatively, the episodes are released weekly on BBC iPlayer. You can also find the previous two seasons on iPlayer. Not at home when the show is on? That's where a VPN like NordVPN can help. More details below...

How to watch Beyond Paradise season 3 online in the US

Beyond Paradise season 3 will head to BritBox in the US but a release date is still to be confirmed.

The past two seasons of Beyond Paradise are on BritBox already, as is the Christmas Special from 2024 (which some are counting as the first episode of season 3), which all suggests that the third season could be on the Brit-focused streaming service before too long.

You can sign up for BritBox for $8.99 per month or $89.99 for an annual plan, with a 7-day free trial also offered for new subscribers.

How to watch Beyond Paradise online from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV set-up but still want to watch Beyond Paradise season 3 online, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area where you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream: