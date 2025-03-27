How to watch Beyond Paradise season 3 online or on TV
Make sure you don't miss DI Humphrey Goodman's new set of mysteries
We're heading back to Shipton Abbott for a new series of the hugely successful Death in Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise. Beyond Paradise season 3 once again stars Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman, who faces a string of devilishly difficult cases to solve.
UK viewers can watch Beyond Paradise season 3 online on BBC iPlayer, although please note episodes are being added weekly and not as a box set. It doesn’t matter if you're out of the country, either, as you can watch Beyond Pardise season 3 on BBC iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN.
We hope the new series will see Humphrey and Martha (Sally Bretton) finally tie the knot. But could the return of Jamie Bamber as Martha's old flame Archie Hughes cause trouble?
Humphrey now has a great relationship with his team: DS Esther Williams (Zahra Ahmadi), Margo Martins (Felicity Montagu) and PC Kelby Hartford (Dylan Llewellyn). Meanwhile, the BBC has revealed there's a string of top name guest stars in this season, including Hugh Dennis (Outnumbered) as local councillor Arthur Donelan and Steve Oram (DI Ray) and Gabby Best (Changing Ends) as Humphrey and Esther's Cornish policing counterparts, who feature in the first episode.
The cases include a body discovered in a river on the county border, a perplexing chocolate box poisoning, a long-standing farming feud, and a spiking incident at sea.
UK viewers can watch Beyond Paradise season 3 online on BBC iPlayer. And it doesn’t matter if you’re out of the country, either, as you can watch Beyond Paradise season 3 on BBC iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN.
How to watch Beyond Paradise season 3 online in the UK
Humphrey's back! UK viewers can watch Beyond Paradise season 3 on BBC One every Friday from March 28 at 8 pm UK time.
Alternatively, the episodes are released weekly on BBC iPlayer. You can also find the previous two seasons on iPlayer.
Not at home when the show is on? That's where a VPN like NordVPN can help. More details below...
How to watch Beyond Paradise season 3 online in the US
Beyond Paradise season 3 will head to BritBox in the US but a release date is still to be confirmed.
The past two seasons of Beyond Paradise are on BritBox already, as is the Christmas Special from 2024 (which some are counting as the first episode of season 3), which all suggests that the third season could be on the Brit-focused streaming service before too long.
You can sign up for BritBox for $8.99 per month or $89.99 for an annual plan, with a 7-day free trial also offered for new subscribers.
How to watch Beyond Paradise online from anywhere with a VPN
If you're going to be away from your normal TV set-up but still want to watch Beyond Paradise season 3 online, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area where you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN.
NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.
How to use a VPN to watch any stream:
- Download the app at NordVPN
- Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)
- Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
Is The Late Show with Stephen Colbert new tonight, March 27?
Three ways Hope gets revenge against Steffy in The Bold and the Beautiful