Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2023: celebrities, professional dancers, judges, presenters and everything we know

Christmas TV doesn't get any more sparkly than the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2023, and once again we are in for a treat as the Strictly ballroom is transformed into a magical winter wonderland.

Following hot on the heels of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 the all-star Christmas special promises to dazzle audiences with a magical blend of dance, glitter and festive cheer as six brand-new celebrity contestants take to the floor in a bid to be crowned Christmas Champion 2023.

But who will be wowing the judges with their fancy festive footwork? Here is everything you need to know about the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2023...

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC One on Christmas Day and as soon as a time is confirmed we will update this guide.

If you would like to catch up with the festive special at a later date, it will be available to stream on iPlayer after it has aired.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2023 celebrity contestants

Dan Snow — dancing with Nadiya Bychkova

Dan Snow was the first celebrity contestant announced for the line-up. (Image credit: BBC)

Broadcaster Dan Snow will be paired with Nadiya Bychkova.

Dan is a history broadcaster and best-selling author. After 15 years working for the BBC, he founded History Hit in 2016, a digital history broadcaster and publisher. His podcast Dan Snow’s History Hit has won multiple awards and is listened to millions of times a month. Dan was part of the expedition to find Shackleton’s Endurance shipwreck in Antarctica in 2022 and is always on the hunt for new historical discoveries.

Dan said of taking part: “I am absolutely terrified about hitting the dance floor. But I love getting out of my comfort zone and I’ve always wanted to learn how to dance properly. So I thought it was now or never!”

Sally Nugent — dancing with Graziano Di Prima

Sally Nugent is the second celebrity taking part in the competition. (Image credit: BBC)

Sally Nugent will be dancing with Graziano Di Prima.

Sally presents BBC Breakfast on BBC One and she has covered some of the biggest news and sports stories of the last 20 years. Recently she is best known for working with former sports stars who have been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Sally commented: "I am thrilled and slightly terrified to be taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special. I'm hoping the judges will be kind — and filled with Christmas spirit. And I hope everyone watching at home will enjoy a little bit of Strictly magic on Christmas night.”

Jamie Borthwick — dancing with Nancy Xu

Jamie Borthwick was revealed to be the third celebrity hoping to win the Christmas trophy. (Image credit: BBC)

Soap star Jamie Borthwick will be paired with Nancy Xu.

Jamie is best known for his award-winning role as Jay Brown in EastEnders, which he has played for over 17 years.

Jamie said: "I am so excited to be joining the cast of this year's Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special. From Walford to a Waltz, I can’t wait to learn a new skill and put my dancing to the test. I’m hoping to spread Christmas cheer and have a good laugh with my professional dancer… get me on that dancefloor!”

Tillie Amartey — dancing with Neil Jones

Tillie Amartey is excited for Strictly this Christmas. (Image credit: BBC)

Actress Tillie Amartey will be paired with Neil Jones.

Tillie has amassed an impressive CV in a short time, working on shows for Sky, CBBC and Channel 5. She will be hitting our screens in January 2024 as Stace Neville in BBC One’s hit series Waterloo Road. Tillie’s acting career has also seen her play a range of varied roles on CBBC’s Almost Never, Channel 5’s The Teacher and as Marnie in Jimmy McGovern’s Moving On.

Tillie said: “My family has been avid fans of Strictly since forever so no pressure! The nerves are real, but I am super excited to bring some much-needed joy to the telly while I shimmy and sparkle my two left feet through the Christmas special!”

Danny Cipriani — dancing with Jowita Przystał

Danny Cipriani is part of the Christmas line up. (Image credit: BBC)

Danny Cipriani will be paired with Jowita Przystał.

Danny is a former England International and current professional Rugby Union player. He most recently played for Premiership Rugby side Bath and previously played for Gloucester, Sale Sharks and Wasps in the Premiership and Melbourne Rebels in Super Rugby.

Danny said: “I’ve always enjoyed the concept of Strictly Come Dancing, it wasn’t something I ever thought I’d do. After addressing my own ideas and beliefs, I am very much looking forward to expressing myself through dance with no limitations. Strictly brings joy to everyone’s living rooms, being a part of that for Christmas Day will be special.”

Keisha Buchanan — dancing with Gorka Márquez

Keisha Buchanan has joined Strictly Come Dancing for the Christmas special. (Image credit: BBC)

Singer-songwriter Keisha Buchanan will be paired with Gorka Márquez.

Keisha is a founding member of the platinum-selling girl group Sugababes. Having sold out the O2 for their One Night Only show, Sugababes have just released their new hit single 'When the Rain Comes’. But touring the country hasn't stopped Keisha jumping at the chance of appearing in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

Keisha said "I am so excited to be taking part, and over Christmas too, my favourite time of the year! I am looking forward to learning some new moves and embracing the dancefloor!”

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2023 judges

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and head judge Shirley Ballas are back to give their expert opinion in the Strictly Christmas special.

In a change to the regular Strictly Come Dancing series, the festive offering will see the judges' votes added to the studio audience's votes to decide who will be crowned the winner.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2023 hosts

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly are back! (Image credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are also thought to be returning for the festive special. The pair have been co-presenting Strictly since 2010 and we couldn't imagine anyone else at the helm of the nation's favorite dancing competition!

Is there a trailer for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2023?

Not yet, sadly it is a little early for a trailer to be released, but as soon as one is available we will add it to this guide.