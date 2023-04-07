Sally Nugent — things you didn't know about the BBC Breakfast presenter

Sally Nugent is a regular face on our TVs for BBC Breakfast.

The veteran broadcaster became a permanent presenter of the popular morning news programme in October 2021, taking the reins from predecessor Louise Minchin.

At the time of her appointment, she said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to become the new presenter of BBC Breakfast and bring the nation the latest news, top entertainment guests and stories that matter every week."

Sally has been with the BBC for over two decades, and prior to waking up the nation on weekday mornings, she was a sports news reporter, interviewing everyone from tennis legend Roger Federer to Olympic diver Tom Daly.

When the cameras stop rolling, Sally resides in Cheshire with her husband, son, and her beloved cavapoo dog, Sadie.

What else is there to know about Sally? Let us fill you in...

Sally Nugent is a Liverpool lass

Sally Nugent was born on August 5, 1971 in Birkenhead, Liverpool.

She was educated at Upton Hall School FCJ, a catholic girls' grammar school, which was founded in 1849. After finishing school, Sally went to study at the University of Huddersfield, where she graduated from with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Arts and French.

She's worked for the BBC for over two decades

Sally cut her presenting teeth as a host for BBC Radio Merseyside, before moving on to become a sports news reader on BBC North West Tonight in 2000.

After three years working in the regional newsroom, Sally was promoted to the role of sports presenter on the BBC News and began appearing on national bulletins.

Speaking at the time to Manchester Evening News (opens in new tab), Sally said: "My patch is going to be huge, so when a story breaks late at night or whatever I get straight in my car and go wherever it might be. It's really exciting because they've (the BBC) created this job specially."

In 2011, Sally began co-hosting BBC Breakfast on a freelance basis, and was their regular sports presenter — covering events such as the Football World Cup, Wimbledon and Emma Radacanu's historic victory in the 2021 US Open tennis championship.



The hard work paid off, and in October of that year Sally became a permanent fixture on the iconic red sofa.

She's a fan of French fashion

While studying for her university degree, Sally spent a period of time living abroad in France.

The experience has left the stylish presenter with an appreciation for chic French fashion. In a chat with Sunday Express S Magazine (opens in new tab) Sally revealed: "Emmanuelle Alt (the former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris) is my style icon.

"I lived in France while studying for my degree, so appreciate French style and brands. The oldest item in my wardrobe is a trench coat I bought from Sandro in Paris years ago. It cost a fortune but I wear it everywhere."

She chooses to keep her home life private

Sally prefers to keep her life away from the spotlight private.

On her BBC Breakfast profile page, it confirms: "Sally is married with one child — a football and rugby mad boy."

The presenter has chosen not to publicly disclose any of her family's names, and the age of her son is unknown.

She did, however, share a sweet story with Sunday Express S Magazine (opens in new tab) about her most-prized item of jewellery, saying: "When I had our son my husband bought me a 'blue for a boy' vintage aquamarine ring from an antique jewellers in Richmond, London."

Her dog has her own Instagram account

Sally is a proud dog mum to her adorable pet pup, Sadie.

The gorgeous cavapoo — a mix of Cavalier King Charles and a toy poodle — makes regular appearances on Sally's Instagram feed, and even has her own account @sadievalentin.

In 2020, Sally treated Sadie to a snazzy new collar to support the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation (opens in new tab), a Motor Neurone Disease charity set up by the late rugby player Doddie Weir to help fellow sufferers.

Alongside a photo of Sadie rocking her new accessory, Sally wrote the caption: "To celebrate Doddie’s 50th I treated Sadie to a very smart @myname5doddie collar and lead. A change from her usual pink sparkly one!"

She's an award-winning journalist

During the Covid pandemic, Sally conducted a series of exclusive (and socially-distanced) interviews with footballer Marcus Rashford MBE, about his campaign to end child food poverty and extend Free School Meals to children in England over the school holidays.

The programme drew in an audience of millions and resulted in BBC Breakfast winning Scoop of the Year at the Royal Television Society Television Journalism Awards 2021.

Sally was elated to receive the accolade and said: “It was a real privilege to follow Marcus’ quest to end childhood food poverty in England last year."

"To be recognised with the RTS Television Journalism award for Scoop of the Year is such an honour and myself and the BBC Breakfast team are thrilled to take home the prestigious award.”

She's a passionate charity supporter

Sally played an instrumental part in the making of Rob Burrow My Year with MND, a heart-wrenching documentary that followed former rugby league player Rob Burrows in the aftermath of his diagnosis with Motor Neurone Disease.

In an article she wrote for The Express (opens in new tab) Sally shared: "I think Rob’s determination even inspired our team at BBC Breakfast. We knew if we could put our film together and show the country this incredible story, everyone would fall in love with him a little bit, just like we had."

The programme won Best Documentary at the Sports Journalists' Association Award, which Sally proudly accepted, having accompanied Rob to Downing Street a couple of hours earlier to receive his Point of Light award from the Prime Minister.

She can play the piano

Not a lot of people know that Sally is an accomplished pianist.

When the Covid pandemic hit in March 2020 and the country went into lockdown, Sally decided it was the perfect time to start tinkling the ivories again.

Taking to her Instagram account, the presenter posted a picture of her beautiful piano alongside the caption: "Maybe it's time to finally finish my piano exams. #grade8 #stayhome

We hope she passed with flying colours!

Sally Nugent's fact file

Frequently asked questions about the presenter...

How old is Sally Nugent? Sally Nugent is 51, she was born on August 5, 1971.

Is Sally Nugent married? Sally Nugent is married, but her husband's name has never been made public.

Does Sally Nugent have any children? Sally has one son.

Where was Sally Nugent born? Sally Nugent was born in Birkenhead, Merseyside.

How tall is Sally Nugent? Sally Nugent is five foot nine.

Instagram: @sallynugenttv

Twitter: @sallynugent

